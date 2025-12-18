Man Utd vs. Chelsea transfer battle on the cards as summer 'plan' for Blues revealed

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 16:41

Chelsea have reportedly devised their summer transfer window strategy and could fight Manchester United for signings.

There is a storm brewing in the engine room of the Red Devils, with Casemiro suspended for the next match.

As a result, the lesser-spotted Kobbie Mainoo could make his maiden start of the Premier League term for Man Utd against Aston Villa.

On the longest winning run in Europe, Unai Emery's side are favourites to collect maximum points at Villa Park this weekend.

The Villans are now outsiders for the Premier League title, keeping up with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in recent times.

Chelsea devise summer transfer strategy?

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are not planning for any incomings during the January transfer window.

However, the report claims that the Blues are looking to be busy over the summer, with a new midfielder the top priority at Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that Enzo Maresca's men have shown an interest in Man United's Mainoo and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

The Red Devils are also admirers of England international Wharton, who is looking to go to the World Cup next year.

Ruben Amorim's side are said to be considering moves for Brighton & Hove Albion man Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

Easing the West London load

Chelsea's summer 2026 transfer plans are centred around easing the burden on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in midfield.

The pair have been influential for the Blues so far this season but have needed more support on occasions amid busy fixture runs.

The likes of Reece James and Malo Gusto have been drafted into the engine room when either Caicedo and Fernandez could not feature.