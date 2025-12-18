Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos exploring 'market opportunity' with £22m deal on the cards

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 09:12 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 09:14

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande in 2026, with a bid during the January transfer window a possibility.

Los Blancos currently have a defensive crisis, with all of Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Raul Asencio (illness) and David Alaba (muscle) currently out of action.

Antonio Rudiger was also left out against CF Talavera in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night due to muscular discomfort, and there is huge uncertainty when it comes to the Germany international's future, with his deal due to expire next summer.

Dean Huijsen is regarded as the future of the Real Madrid defence, while 18-year-old Joan Martinez is an outstanding prospect, but Los Blancos could potentially add two new centre-backs to their squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

According to reports in Spain, Diomande is a genuine option for Los Blancos, with the 22-year-old potentially leaving Sporting in search of a new challenge.

© Imago

Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'identify' Diomande as 2026 target

Diomande's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Crystal Palace all linked with his services.

The 22-year-old was in strong form for Sporting during the 2024-25 campaign, making 46 appearances in all competitions.

The centre-back has also been an important player for his Portuguese club this season since recovering from a muscular injury, but Diomande's time on the sidelines means that he has only made 12 appearances in all competitions in 2025-26.

In total, the defender has represented Sporting on 113 occasions, including 13 appearances in the Champions League, and he has performed at a high level in Lisbon.

© Imago

How much would Sporting defender Diomande cost?

Diomande's contract is due to expire in 18 months, so Sporting are not exactly in a fantastic position regarding his future.

According to Defensa Central, there is a belief that Sporting would be willing to entertain offers in the region of €25m (£22m), which would represent an absolute bargain.

Real Madrid would allegedly prefer to wait until the end of the campaign to move for Diomande, but if their defensive problems continue at the start of 2026, then a mid-season swoop for the Ivory Coast international could be on the cards.