Chelsea news: Enzo Maresca's outbursts prompt Blues to 'step up interest' in former Barcelona boss

Through to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, in the top four of the Premier League and in the Champions League playoff zone. Chelsea are enjoying a solid season on the pitch. However, behind the scenes, Enzo Maresca's future has become uncertain due to his recent outbursts.

Ever since he complained about the "most difficult 48 hours he has experienced" at the Blues, the Italian manager has irritated the board with his claims of "lack of support". As a result, Chelsea are keeping tabs on former Barcelona boss Xavi as a potential replacement should Maresca depart.

The information comes from Football Insider. The Spanish coach managed Barca between 2021 and 2024, during which time he won the La Liga title after four barren seasons. Xavi also lifted the Spanish Super Cup.

Out of work since then, the 45-year-old received an offer from Spartak Moscow in November. However, the Spaniard turned down the approach from the Russian club. Now, Xavi Hernandez is an option for the Blues should there be a change in the dugout.

Crisis between Enzo Maresca and Chelsea

It all started last Saturday (13th), following the 2-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge in matchday 16. In his press conference, the Italian manager surprised journalists by revealing that he did not feel supported by Chelsea, nor regarding his work.

Maresca's stance came during a period without any public issues with supporters or friction with the press. Subsequently, the manager avoided blaming the fans in his criticism, suggesting that the issue was "general".

The Italian's tense interview was seen as "premeditated" by Wayne Rooney, who argued that the comments were a dig at the Blues' hierarchy. On Monday (15th), in another press conference, Maresca did not explain his actions, nor did he show any regret for what he said.

The Italian manager confirmed that he had not spoken with Chelsea's executives since the crisis that unfolded over the weekend. Sources at the Blues, who requested anonymity to protect relationships, admitted that nobody within the club expected such behaviour from Maresca.

Fans show support but uncertainty remains over Maresca's Chelsea future

Despite the manager's protest about two turbulent days, sources claim that no significant incident occurred at the Blues that would explain the Italian's outburst. All of this helps explain why Maresca's stance remains a mystery internally.

On Wednesday (16th), the Italian manager had his name sung by supporters during Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Cardiff City away from home in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. At the final whistle, Maresca made his way to the away end to thank the Blues faithful for their support.

However, upon arriving in the press room for his interview, the manager appeared downbeat, which prompted a journalist to ask whether the Italian was happy with the result. Maresca confirmed that he was proud of his players, but the sense of uncertainty continues.

