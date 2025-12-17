Chelsea transfer news: Tyrique George being 'monitored' by five English clubs ahead of winter window

By Darren Plant | 17 Dec 2025 13:09

Chelsea attacker Tyrique George has allegedly emerged as a transfer target for as many as five clubs ahead of 2026.

The 19-year-old has progressed through the Chelsea academy setup to make 37 appearances in all competitions.

A total of six goals and six assists is a solid return during that period, yet George currently finds himself down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Despite making a start against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night, George has racked up just 492 minutes for the Blues during 2025-26.

According to CaughtOffside, there are five teams in English football that are contemplating making an approach for the player.

© Imago / Action Plus

Which clubs are interested in Tyrique George?

The report alleges that Fulham, Everton, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all admirers of the England Under-21 international.

Fulham have already been closed to signing George, only missing out on a deal worth in the region of £22m during the closing hours of the summer market due to Liam Delap's hamstring injury.

Each club in question are said to view George as someone who has the qualities to progress into a regular in the Premier League.

Encouragement will be taken from George only having just over 18 months remaining on his contract at the West Londoners.

Furthermore, a renewal appears to be out of the question while he is lacking weekly game time under Enzo Maresca.

© Imago

What is ideal outcome for George?

Although Southampton have ambitions to earn promotion from the Championship this season, a move to a team in the second tier of English football is unrealistic.

Leeds United are also only outsiders due to the threat of relegation zone, but the other three options appear to be attractive to a player of George's standing.

Much may depend on whether he prefers to remain in London. He has agreed to join Fulham in the past, while Crystal Palace's progression under Oliver Glasner may tempt him to Selhurst Park.

If a long-term contract is put on the table by Everton, George could also choose to link up with former Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.