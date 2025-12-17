How to watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Darren Plant | 17 Dec 2025 11:40

Newcastle United and Chelsea will square off on Saturday afternoon with both clubs looking to bolster their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Despite the home side sitting in 12th position in the Premier League table and Chelsea as high as fourth, there are just six points separating the Magpies and the Blues.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details that you need to know about how to watch Saturday's match.

What time does Newcastle United vs. Chelsea kick off?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Newcastle United vs. Chelsea being played?

This clash will take place at St James' Park, the home ground of Newcastle which possess a capacity of 52,305.

Chelsea have a dismal recent record on Tyneside having lost their last four matches at this stadium.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea will be live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers in the UK can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, while it is also available to stream via the Discovery+ app.

Highlights

Key match events, including any goals, will be posted on TNT Sports' official X account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

BBC One's Match of the Day show will also be available to watch at 10:20pm on Saturday night, with highlights of every Premier League game from the day set to be shown.

What's at stake between Newcastle United and Chelsea?

Last weekend's 1-0 defeat Sunderland has seemingly put Newcastle boss Eddie Howe under a certain amount of pressure to deliver an improved run of results over the Christmas and New Year period.

As already stated, Newcastle can move to within three points of their next opponents, but it will not be lost on all Magpies fans that they are four points behind fierce rivals Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have the opportunity to move to within two points of third-placed Aston Villa prior to the West Midlands outfit facing Manchester United on Sunday.

While Chelsea hold the joint-second-best away record in the Premier League with 14 points from eight games, Newcastle have accumulated 16 points from eight fixtures at St James' Park and are also on a five-match unbeaten league run at the ground.