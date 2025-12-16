Team News: Newcastle United vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newcastle United will host Fulham in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
The Magpies will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Sunderland in the Premier League, while Fulham beat Burnley 3-2 last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. FULHAM
NEWCASTLE
Out: Dan Burn (rib), Nick Pope (muscle), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back), William Osula (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Castagne; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez