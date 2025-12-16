EFL Cup
Newcastle
Dec 17, 2025 8.15pm
2
1
HT : 1 1
FT
Fulham
  • Yoane Wissa 10' goal
  • Fabian Schar 23' yellowcard
  • Nick Woltemade 82' yellowcard
  • Lewis Miley 90'+2' goal
  • goal Sasa Lukic 16'
  • yellowcard 23'
  • yellowcard Sasa Lukic 29'

Team News: Newcastle United vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Newcastle United vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Newcastle United will host Fulham in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The Magpies will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Sunderland in the Premier League, while Fulham beat Burnley 3-2 last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. FULHAM

NEWCASTLE

Out: Dan Burn (rib), Nick Pope (muscle), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back), William Osula (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Castagne; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

