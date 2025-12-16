Team News: CF Talavera vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will take on third-tier outfit CF Talavera in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Los Blancos are 20-time winners of this competition, while the home side are in the third round for just the second time in their history, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CF TALAVERA VS. REAL MADRID

CF TALAVERA

Out: Valen Gomez (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gonzalez; Gallardo, Lopez, S Molina, Cuenca; Montero, Pitu, Capo, Arroyo; Di Renzo, A Molina

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Raul Asencio (illness), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; F Garcia, J Martinez, Carreras, Valdepenas; Ceballos, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Mastantuono, Guler; G Garcia

