Team News: CF Talavera vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will take on third-tier outfit CF Talavera in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.
Los Blancos are 20-time winners of this competition, while the home side are in the third round for just the second time in their history, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
CF TALAVERA VS. REAL MADRID
CF TALAVERA
Out: Valen Gomez (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gonzalez; Gallardo, Lopez, S Molina, Cuenca; Montero, Pitu, Capo, Arroyo; Di Renzo, A Molina
REAL MADRID
Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Raul Asencio (illness), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; F Garcia, J Martinez, Carreras, Valdepenas; Ceballos, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Mastantuono, Guler; G Garcia