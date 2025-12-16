Arsenal injury news: Stalwart missing from open training on Tuesday

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Dec 2025 19:01 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 21:15

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi was reportedly missing from the club training on Tuesday morning.

After the Gunners earned a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mikel Arteta gave his side a couple of days off, and the squad returned to training today.

The 26-year-old joined in the summer transfer window from Real Sociedad and has made 16 appearances in the Premier League so far, starting in 15 of them, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The Spaniard started against the bottom-placed side in the Premier League, but was replaced in the second half in the 58th minute, with Mikel Merino replacing him.

Injury scare for Zubimendi?

According to a report from Football,london, Zubimendi was not spotted by the media at the open training session for broadcasters.

The midfielder was reportedly working indoors as part of a load-management strategy, with Arsenal cautious in their approach to using him.

Zubimendi is among the most-used players in the group, and the Gunners do not want him to pick up an injury as they face four games in the next ten days.

More injury problems for Arsenal

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The Gunners suffered a blow this week after reports emerged that Ben White could be sidelined for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old versatile defender limped off against Wolves in the 31st minute, and he will take no part for the Gunners during the busy festive period.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhaes were not spotted with the group as expected, while Max Dowman and Cristhian Mosquera are also out injured at the moment.

It appears that Zubimendi has not picked up any serious injury, and the Gunners are just keeping him protected ahead of the busy fixtures.

Arsenal will face Everton in their next Premier League game, and they will be looking to improve their away record as they are winless in three matches.