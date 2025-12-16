Bayern Munich 'big admirer' of Man Utd star who could leave the club next summer

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Dec 2025 20:36 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 21:18

Bayern Munich are reportedly 'big admirers' of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 31-year-old gave an interview in November in which he claimed that some of the club directors wanted him gone during the summer window, but they lacked the courage to confront Ruben Amorim, who wanted him to stay.

Several Saudi Pro League clubs, such as Al-Hilal were reportedly interested in signing him and were ready to pay around £100m, but Fernandes decided to continue at the club.

The Portuguese midfielder has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027 with the option of a further year, and United reportedly have no intentions of selling him.

Fernandes likely to leave Old Trafford?

According to a report from talkSPORT, several Man Utd players believe that Fernandes could depart in the summer after his bombshell interview.

Fernandes has a £57m release clause in his contract that foreign clubs can trigger in the summer, and United could be tempted to cash in on him.

The report claims that German giants Bayern Munich are big admirers of the attacking midfielder, who has arguably been Man Utd's best player post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

There is a feeling in the United dressing room that this could be Fernandes's last season at the club, with the Red Devils planning a revamp of their midfield.

Do Bayern need Fernandes?

The 20-time Premier League champions have been linked with a move for Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic in recent months, but the Bavarian giants are unlikely to sell him.

Any potential chances of a swap deal are almost out of the window, considering that Pavlovic has emerged as a key player under Vincent Kompany this season.

Moreover, Bayern have enough depth in their attacking midfield areas, and Kompany can rely on Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl, all of whom operate in Fernandes's position.

Even if Gnabry, who has a contract until the end of the season, is let go, Bayern are likely to turn their attention towards signing Bundesliga talents like Said El Mala over Fernandes.