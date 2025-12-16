Man Utd, Chelsea 'suffer blow' in pursuit of Sunderland star ahead of January transfer window

By Carter White | 16 Dec 2025 16:32 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 12:09

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly suffered a blow in their pursuit of Sunderland star Noah Sadiki.

The 20-year-old was part of the Black Cats side which secured a historic success over Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday afternoon.

In fact, Sadiki has started every single Premier League contest for Regis Le Bris's troops this season, but has failed to provide a goal contribution.

Nevertheless, the midfielder has been extremely impressive and a large reason why Sunderland are sitting in the top half of the table.

Sadiki made a £15m switch from Belgian Pro League outfit Union SG over the course of the summer transfer window.

© Imago

Man Utd, Chelsea suffer Sadiki blow?

According to Football Insider, Manchester United and Chelsea have suffered a blow in the race for Sadiki in the near future.

The report claims that newly-promoted Sunderland have no intention of considering bids for the midfielder in the New Year.

Even further, it is understood that the North-East giants will block any forthcoming offers concerning Sadiki over the next month.

The 20-year-old is seen as a key part of the plans at the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland are now targeting European qualification.

It is believed that both Man United and Chelsea want to secure the services of Sadiki during the winter trading point.

© Imago / Sportimage

Sunderland set to miss Sadiki

Along with five other players in the first-team ranks of Sunderland, Sadiki is heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations this week.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to help DR Congo to an unlikely success at the continental competition held in Morocco this time around.

Sunderland have the most players travelling to the tournament, limiting their selection options in the Premier League over the festive period.