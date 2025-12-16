Chelsea transfer news: Bayern Munich chief provides latest Nicolas Jackson update at midway point of loan

By Darren Plant | 16 Dec 2025 16:21 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 16:21

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has suggested that there has been no change regarding the future of Nicolas Jackson.

The Chelsea forward made the season-long loan switch to the Allianz Arena during the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

At the time, it was revealed that Bayern would have the option of signing the Senegal international on a permanent deal should he make 40 starts in all competitions.

That has since become an impossibility with Jackson having only made six starts and 13 substitute outings during his time at Bayern.

Nevertheless, his regular use under Vincent Kompany means that he remains an option in the future if a different deal can be negotiated with Chelsea.

What is latest Nicolas Jackson update?

Speaking to BILD, Eberl has given the impression that no more thought has been given to signing Jackson on a permanent basis.

In response to a question asked about Jackson potentially staying put, Eberl simply replied: "There's no tendency yet."

That essentially means that the 24-year-old has not done enough to convince the decision-makers at Bayern that he would be worth the investment.

Bayern have already shelled out in the region of £14m through a loan fee and would be faced with spending another £56m to sign Jackson permanently.

A total of five goals and one assist have been contributed during his 542 minutes on the pitch.

How will Chelsea react?

At this point in time, there is no chance of Jackson being reintegrated back into the Chelsea squad, despite his 30 goals and 12 assists across two seasons.

Nevertheless, Chelsea will not be overly-frustrated if Jackson returns to the club having already recouped approximately half of the transfer fee that they paid Villarreal for Jackson in 2023 through a loan sum.

Jackson is never going to be short of offers in the Premier League or abroad at a time when he still has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

While all parties would prefer a permanent exit next summer, Chelsea could benefit from another loan period for the player.