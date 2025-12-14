Man Utd transfer news: Real Madrid eye shock move for defender as Red Devils 'discuss' 2026 sale

By Ben Sully | 14 Dec 2025 10:20

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot in 2026.

Dalot has featured in 224 competitive matches during his time with Man Utd, including 14 appearances during the current campaign.

In fact, Dalot has showcased his versatility in Ruben Amorim's system, having been used as a right and left-back in his 13 Premier League appearances this term.

While he may be a regular fixture in Amorim's side, Dalot's long-term future is currently a topic of discussion among the Man United hierarchy.

Man United discuss Dalot's future amid Real Madrid links

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd technical director Jason Wilcox is weighing up whether to sell Dalot next summer.

Man United are said to be happy with Dalot's performances, but they are assessing his future due to his contract situation.

Dalot's representatives are ready to open talks over a new deal in 2026, despite the defender being under contract until 2028 with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

The Man United hierarchy are wary that any new deal would require a pay increase, and are now assessing their options ahead of potential contract talks.

Real Madrid appear to be alert to the situation, with the report claiming that Los Blancos are showing an interest in the Portugal international.

The Spanish giants see Dalot's ability to play as a full-back or wing-back on either flank as an 'appealing factor'.

However, Real Madrid will have to be mindful of possible rival interest from city neighbours Atletico Madrid and reigning German champions Bayern Munich.

Why are Real Madrid targeting new full-back?

Real Madrid are seemingly on the lookout for a new right-back despite only signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool at the end of last season.

Alexander-Arnold has struggled with injury in the first half of the current campaign, while Dani Carvajal is currently sidelined with a knee problem.

As a result, the right-back position is proving to be a problematic area for Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, who is currently using Federico Valverde as a makeshift full-back.

Los Blancos are also wary that Carvajal is now in the latter stages of his career and will surely want a fresh competition for Alexander-Arnold in the future.