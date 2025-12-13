La Liga Gameweek 16
Alaves
Dec 14, 2025 8.00pm
Real Madrid

Team News: Alaves vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Alaves vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while the home side are 11th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ALAVES VS. REAL MADRID

ALAVES

Out: Nikola Maras (knee), Facundo Garces (suspended)

Doubtful: Jon Guridi (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Parada; Guevara; Calebe, Ibanez, Suarez, Rebbach; Boye

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Endrick (suspended), Fran Garcia (suspended), Alvaro Carreras (suspended)

Doubtful: Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle), Dean Huijsen (discomfort), Kylian Mbappe (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Huijsen, Asencio; Guler, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Real Madrid related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe