Team News: Alaves vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 13 Dec 2025 20:00

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while the home side are 11th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ALAVES

Out: Nikola Maras (knee), Facundo Garces (suspended)

Doubtful: Jon Guridi (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Parada; Guevara; Calebe, Ibanez, Suarez, Rebbach; Boye

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Endrick (suspended), Fran Garcia (suspended), Alvaro Carreras (suspended)

Doubtful: Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle), Dean Huijsen (discomfort), Kylian Mbappe (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Huijsen, Asencio; Guler, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius