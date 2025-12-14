Chelsea lineup vs. Cardiff City: Predicted XI for EFL Cup quarter-final as Enzo Maresca makes 11 changes

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 09:48

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca could make a full 11 changes to his starting lineup when the Blues meet Cardiff City in Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final.

The Club World Cup winners are travelling to the lowest-ranked team in the competition, but Maresca did not hesitate to shuffle the pack against fellow top-tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers in round four and will likely put out an entire new team in the Welsh capital.

One of the visitors' alterations will be enforced, as Marc Cucurella is banned on account of picking up two yellow cards in the competition, so Jorrel Hato is expected to start at left-back.

The Dutchman should comprise part of a second-string defence also featuring Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile, in front of number two Filip Jorgensen.

A revitalised Moises Caicedo has served a three-match suspension, so the Ecuador international is primed to regain his place in midfield, likely as part of a double pivot with fellow South American Andrey Santos.

The latter's compatriot Estevao Willian should be up to his usual tricks on the right wing, and the same goes for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens on the left-hand side.

Neither Facundo Buonanotte nor Tyrique George have made a Premier League matchday squad since October, but the pair should finally be restored to the XI as Chelsea's central attacking threats.

Marc Guiu is cup-tied for the quarter-final after representing Sunderland in the second round, while Liam Delap (shoulder), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping) and Levi Colwill (knee) are also unavailable.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; George