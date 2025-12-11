Chelsea vs. Everton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 11 Dec 2025 07:30 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 00:22

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 194

Chelsea wins: 77

Draws: 57

Everton wins: 60

While there were still over 100 meetings between the sides before the advent of the Premier League, it is only since 1992 when these two clubs have consistently met in important encounters in both the league and cup competitions.

Chelsea spent a fair chunk of the 1980s in the second tier when Everton had their illustrious period, while the Toffees struggled in the 1950s when the Blues won their only league title before the PL era.

Everton are very welcome opponents for modern-day Chelsea, because they have not won at the Bridge since 1994, with a 30-game unbeaten league run being the Blues' longest against a single club at home in their history.

A 6-0 win in April 2024 extended that run even further, while also inflicting Everton's heaviest defeat for 20 years, and Cole Palmer became the first player to score four goals in a game against the Toffees in the 21st century.

Everton have often got their own back at home, though, winning five of the previous seven meetings at Goodison Park, including one critical victory back in May 2022.

With former Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the dugout, Everton were five points from safety with four games to play, but that win over the club from West London was the catalyst behind a great escape.

A result against Chelsea late in the following season also helped Everton greatly in avoiding the drop, as Ellis Simms scored his only senior goal for the club on 89 minutes to salvage a point at the Bridge for Sean Dyche's side.

However, Chelsea also have plenty of fond memories playing Everton, as a 3-0 win at Goodison Park in April 2017 took them to the brink of becoming Premier League champions under Antonio Conte, and remains their most recent title to date.

Under the tutelage of Roberto Martinez, drama and entertainment at Everton was never in short supply, and this fixture certainly produced, as one of the early fixtures in Chelsea's 2014-15 title-winning campaign under Jose Mourinho saw them come out on top in a bizarre nine-goal thriller at Goodison, winning 6-3.

Shortly after Mourinho's sacking the following season, Everton looked set to end their long, long wait without a win at the Bridge, leading 2-0 on the hour, and 3-2 following a 90th-minute goal from Ramiro Funes Mori, but John Terry, who was stood at least a yard offside, evaded attention from the linesman to score a controversial equaliser eight minutes into added time for the hosts, sending the visiting fans home crestfallen from West London once again.

It is in cup competitions where these two clubs have had their most notable encounters, though, and in particular, the 2009 FA Cup final, when Louis Saha broke the record for the fastest goal ever scored in a final after 25 seconds to put Everton ahead, before Lampard completed a turnaround with a long-range strike on 72 minutes with one of his 10 goals in this fixture - the most of any player - to earn Chelsea a fifth crown in the competition.

Everton have also lost all six EFL Cup ties against Chelsea, including the two-legged semi-final in 2008, but they have since avenged those defeats, going to the Bridge and winning on penalties in a fourth round FA Cup replay in 2011, when Leighton Baines forced the shootout with a phenomenal 119th-minute free kick.

The most recent cup tie came at Goodison in 2016, when Romelu Lukaku came back to haunt his former club with two goals in a quarter-final that sent Everton to Wembley, and to date, remains their most recent semi-final appearance.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 26, 2025: Chelsea 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2024: Everton 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2024: Chelsea 6-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2023: Everton 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 18, 2023: Chelsea 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 06, 2022: Everton 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 01, 2022: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2021: Chelsea 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2020: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2020: Chelsea 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2019: Everton 3-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2019: Everton 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2018: Chelsea 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2017: Everton 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 25, 2017: Chelsea 2-1 Everton (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Aug 27, 2017: Chelsea 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2017: Everton 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2016: Chelsea 5-0 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2016: Everton 2-0 Chelsea (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 26, 2025: Chelsea 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2024: Everton 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2024: Chelsea 6-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2023: Everton 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 18, 2023: Chelsea 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 06, 2022: Everton 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 01, 2022: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2021: Chelsea 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2020: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)