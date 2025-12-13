Chelsea transfer news: Blues battle three Premier League clubs to sign Kees Smit

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Dec 2025 14:41

Chelsea are reportedly emerging as one of the leading candidates in the race to sign AZ Alkmaar's highly-rated midfielder Kees Smit.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Dutch side this season, making 24 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and registering four assists.

The youngster's impressive rise has not gone unnoticed, and several top clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, are reportedly keeping a close eye on his progress.

Smit came through the youth system at AZ, and he has now firmly established himself as a regular starter, earning the moniker 'Dutch Pedri' for a style similar to that of the Barcelona midfielder.

Chelsea eye move for Smit

© Imago / Box to Box Pictures

According to a report from ipaper, Chelsea are very keen on the talented Holland U-21 international and are ready to rival top clubs for his signature.

The Blues could face strong competition from other Premier League clubs, such as Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, for the midfielder who is rated at around £25m.

The report claims that Chelsea have already held talks with Smit's camp, although it is unclear whether they will move for him in January as the club expect a quiet window.

While AZ are keen to keep him at the club for the rest of the season, offers over £30m may force them to decide on the player's future as early as January.

Newcastle's chances slim to land Smith

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

The Magpies could look to bolster their midfield in January, especially if Joe Willock leaves the club, and Smit is one of their preferred choices.

The report says that Newcastle now appear less optimistic about the chances of signing the midfielder in recent weeks, despite strong enthusiasm from Eddie Howe himself.

The Tyneside club have money to spend after selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool for £125m in the summer transfer window, but they do not want to sign a player who does not fit into their system.

Clearly, Smit is talented enough to play for the Magpies, but with Chelsea and the two La Liga clubs around, their chances of landing him are very slim.