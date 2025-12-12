Chelsea team news: Andrey Santos, Jorrel Hato's lack of minutes addressed by Enzo Maresca

By Darren Plant | 12 Dec 2025 15:53

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has defended his decision not to hand more opportunities to Andrey Santos and Jorrel Hato.

At a time when the Blues have been playing every three or four days, Santos and Hato surprisingly did not feature against Atalanta BC on Tuesday night.

Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez were each handed starts despite having started every fixture since the resumption of action after the November international break.

That has naturally led to question marks over where the likes of Santos and Hato feature in Maresca's pecking order.

Santos has earned minutes in just three of Chelsea's last six games, while Hato has not played since his struggles against Qarabag FK on November 5.

Maresca quizzed on Santos, Hato situations

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Everton, Maresca attempted to justify his thought-process over the pair.

The Italian said: "I said already many times, they work every day to play games. Now, Atalanta game, Enzo [Fernandez], Marc [Cucurella], as you said, they are playing many games.

"It's normal that the level cannot be always the same, but I don't have a doubt that Andrey is going to have his chance.

"Jorrel, exactly the same. And hopefully tomorrow or soon we can give them some chances."

Will Santos, Hato play against Everton?

With Reece James having completed 90 minutes against both Bournemouth and Atalanta over the past week, he will likely drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Moises Caicedo serving the final game of his three-match suspension also increases the chances of Santos partnering Fernandez in the Chelsea engine room.

However, Cucurella is likely to keep Hato out of the team on Saturday, the Netherlands international instead having to wait until Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final at Cardiff City for another opportunity in the first XI.

While Santos has made seven starts and nine substitute outings this campaign, Hato has made six starts and two substitute appearances.