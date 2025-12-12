Josh Acheampong demand made by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca despite academy graduate's impressive form

By Darren Plant | 12 Dec 2025 13:17

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has encouraged Josh Acheampong to be 'patient' with regards to his game time this season.

The academy graduate took his record to five starts and four substitute outings in all competitions when he completed Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Atalanta BC in the Champions League.

Acheampong - playing at right-back rather than in the centre of defence - was one of the shining lights of another indifferent performance from Maresca's side.

Many Chelsea fans will argue that the 19-year-old should be earning more minutes in the senior ranks having already impressed in clean sheets kept against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest during 2025-26.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Everton, Maresca hinted that the prospect should still not expect regular action in the short term.

Chelsea boss Maresca speaks on Acheampong development

Maresca told reporters: "The good thing about Josh is that in the moment that we give him the chance, he's always doing well. And this is the reason why I said many times that for him, he is going to be a big player for this club.

"It just matters to be patient, wait the right moment, and also in the moment that you continue to perform in the way he's doing, probably he's going to have more chances, chances, chances."

When pushed on why Acheampong is not starting more matches, Maresca pointed to the partnership of Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah in the middle of his backline.

The Italian added: "In this moment, also with Trev and Wes, we had like four, five, six games with clean sheet, clean sheet, clean sheet. So sometimes you are also looking for stability.

"So this is the reason why. But again, when you know that you have a player that when you need him, he's always ready to perform, it's so important. So Josh has to continue to do what he's doing."

Should Acheampong be frustrated with Maresca stance?

Still six months short of his 20th birthday, Acheampong has racked up 16 starts and eight substitute outings for Chelsea in all competitions.

Compared to many Blues homegrown talents over the years who went out on loan before earning a place in the senior squad, the England Under-21 international is gaining considerably more Chelsea minutes.

That said, Acheampong undoubtedly deserves more game time based on the level of his performances.

In his six Premier League starts, Chelsea have conceded six goals, but Acheampong was not on the pitch for Sunderland's winner earlier this campaign.

Furthermore, it gets forgotten that Acheampong also played 68 minutes in a 2-1 win over Liverpool at the start of October. Since then, he has made just four starts in all competitions.