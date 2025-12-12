West Ham United vs Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

By Byron David | 12 Dec 2025 12:53

West Ham’s season has steadied a little, with new boss Nuno Espirito Santo halting their poor run of form.

Having said that, there are still improvements to be made, as they must start turning draws into victories, especially if they want to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone.

In stark contrast, Aston Villa are best performing team in the division, considering their last eight Premier League matches, and are on course to challenge for the title.

Unai Emery’s men are third and only three points behind Arsenal, who they beat 2-1 last weekend at Villa Park.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 123

West Ham United wins: 45

Draws: 37

Aston Villa wins: 41

This fixture is steeped in history, with West Ham and Aston Villa going at it since 1913, with the Hammers just edging out the Villains in terms of number of victories.

The hosts have won only four more games than Villa, while there have been 37 stalemates in total.

In January this year, they met in the FA Cup third-round, where two goals within five minutes from Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers wiped out Lucas Paqueta’s ninth-minute opener.

Of course, the Hammers looked quite different back then under the management of Graham Potter, who has since left and became head coach of the Swedish national team.

Home fans will be hoping their team can revive the successful run they enjoyed between 2020 and 2022, when West Ham won five Premier League meetings on the bounce.

In fact, the London outfit were unbeaten against Villa since Boxing Day 2015 until October 2023, totalling 10 head-to-heads without tasting defeat.

Interestingly, these teams met 25 years ago in the League Cup final, where West Ham won the original game 5-4 on penalties, after the match ended 2-2.

However, it was later discovered that the hosts fielded an ineligible player, Manny Omoyimni, and it was decided that the original result be expunged and a new meeting take place.

Villa won that rematch, where a certain Frank Lampard scored for the Hammers, only for Ian Taylor to equalise 10 minutes from time.

Julian Joachim and Taylor added a goal apiece in extra time for Villa to win 3-1 and book a spot in the semi-finals, which they lost to eventual winners Leicester City.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 26, 2025: Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

Jan 10, 2025: Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham United (FA Cup)

Aug 17, 2024: West Ham United 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2024: West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2023: Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2023: West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2022: Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2022: West Ham United 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 31, 2021: Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2021: Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham United (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2020: West Ham United 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jul 26, 2020: West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2019: Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2016: West Ham United 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2015: Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

May 09, 2015: Aston Villa 1-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Nov 08, 2014: West Ham United 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2014: Aston Villa 0-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2013: West Ham United 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2023: Aston Villa. 2-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

