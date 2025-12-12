How to watch West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Dec 2025 00:51

Aston Villa's unlikely charge for the Premier League title continues when they face hosts West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Villa are in third place with 30 points, just three fewer than first-placed Arsenal, whereas the Hammers are 18th with 13 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how fans can tune into this fixture.

What time does West Ham United vs. Aston Villa kick off?

West Ham's clash against Aston Villa will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is West Ham United vs. Aston Villa being played?

Aston Villa will travel to the capital to take on West Ham at the London Stadium, a ground with a maximum capacity of 62,500.

How to watch West Ham United vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

Sunday's clash will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Match highlights of West Ham and Aston Villa will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:35pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

Who will win West Ham United vs. Aston Villa?

Though Villa fans would be happy with qualifying for the Champions League, the prospect of keeping the gap to Arsenal to just three points is tantalising.

Boss Unai Emery will know that his side will travel to the Emirates on December 30, but the Spaniard must ensure that his side keep winning if that match is to be meaningful.

The visitors have won 13 of their last 15 games in all competitions, while they have also won nine of their past 10 in the Premier League.

West Ham have drawn three and lost one of their four most recent outings, but they did face difficult tests against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in that period.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo's side are winless in their last six against Villa, and given the away team have been excellent of late, it is difficult to see the hosts taking anything from Sunday's encounter.