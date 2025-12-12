Preview: Luton Town vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 12 Dec 2025 00:40 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 01:09

Luton Town will be looking to get the better of struggling Port Vale in Saturday's League One encounter at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters head into the weekend in seventh position, while the Valiants are languishing at the bottom of the League One table.

Match preview

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has experienced mixed results since he took over the reins as Luton boss in October, having seen his 12 games in charge produce six wins, three draws and three defeats.

The Hatters have experienced a dip in form in recent weeks, having won two, drawn four and lost one of their previous seven competitive matches.

One of those draws took place in last Saturday's FA Cup second-round clash against Fleetwood Town, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat against their League Two opponents.

Luton looked set to experience more disappointment in Tuesday's away league meeting with Leyton Orient until Gideon Kodua netted a 96th-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw at Brisbane Road.

The Hatters know they will need to improve if they are to secure an immediate return to the Championship, with three points separating them from the top six and six points keeping them away from the automatic promotion spots.

They should fancy their chances of prevailing in their first meeting with Port Vale since September 2017, having won four of their previous six competitive home games (D2), although three of those victories took place either in the FA Cup or EFL Trophy.

© Imago / Focus Images

While Luton are targeting promotion, Port Vale have their work cut out to avoid a swift return to League Two, having collected just 14 points from 18 matches this season.

The Valiants, who are six points away from safety, have failed to win any of their last eight league matches since they beat Barnsley 2-0 at the end of September.

In fact, they have lost five of their previous six outings in the third tier, including 1-0 defeats in their last two against Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City.

Having gone six league games without a goal, Port Vale would have been relieved to find a cutting edge in their last two outings in cup competitions.

The Valiants scored five without reply in their Round of 32 clash against Barnsley in the EFL Trophy, before they edged out Bristol Rovers via a 1-0 scoreline in last Saturday's FA Cup tie, setting up a third-round meeting with Luton's conquerors, Fleetwood.

Darren Moore will be hoping his side can build upon those last two displays as he prepares for his first managerial meeting with Luton since his West Bromwich Albion side won 1-0 in the EFL Cup first round in August 2018.

Luton Town League One form:

W D L W D D

Luton Town form (all competitions):

L W D W L D

Port Vale League One form:

L L L D L L

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L D L L W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Luton are expected to be without the injured quintet of Elijah Adebayo, Isaiah Jones, Ali Al-Hamadi, Nahki Wells and Shandon Baptiste.

Mads Andersen and Shayden Morris could come into Wilshere’s thinking if he opts to make changes for Saturday’s fixture.

Midfielder Jordan Clark could have a role to play off the bench after returning from a nine-game injury absence to play just over 20 minutes on Tuesday.

As for the visitors, Moore is unable to call upon Liam Gordon, Jordan Gabriel, Ben Garrity and Mitch Clark due to injury.

If there are no fresh injury concerns, the Port Vale boss could decide to stick with the lineup that started the FA Cup win over Bristol Rovers.

Ben Waine will be looking to score in a third consecutive game if he is given the chance to make his first league appearance in August.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Mengi, Andersen, Bramall; Walsh, Saville; Morris, Brown, Kodua; Yates

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; John, Heneghan, C Hall, Headley; G Hall, Byers, Ojo, Waine; Cole, Paton

We say: Luton Town 2-0 Port Vale

While Port Vale have picked up victories in the EFL Trophy and FA Cup, they have struggled to offer a real attacking threat in recent league games, and we think they will find it difficult to trouble Luton in Saturday's away clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.