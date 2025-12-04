Preview: Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 04 Dec 2025 12:20 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 15:51

Fleetwood Town play host to Luton Town on Saturday afternoon looking to cause a major upset in the FA Cup second round.

At a time when the home side sit in 13th position in the League Two table, Luton are in seventh place in the League One standings.

Match preview

While Pete Wild is now at the 50-match point of his Fleetwood reign, he would have hoped to deliver more consistency.

Nineteen wins, 15 draws, and 16 defeats have been recorded, the sort of form that has been highlighted in the short term with Fleetwood recording three wins and two losses in six games.

Just four points have been recorded in as many matches in the league, Fleetwood only overcoming 20th-placed Shrewsbury Town and losing at Crawley Town and MK Dons.

On a positive note, though, the Cod Army ran out 3-0 victors at Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy in midweek to move closer to a rare day at Wembley.

In the first round of this competition, Fleetwood edged out Barnet by a 2-1 scoreline. Prior to the Tranmere encounter, it was one of a nine-game streak in which Fleetwood had both scored and conceded.

© Iconsport

Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere has quickly advanced onto six wins, two draws and two defeats from his 10 games as Luton head coach.

However, while four of those wins came in succession, the Hatters have only prevailed in two of their last five outings in all competitions.

A 5-0 defeat at Barnsley is included in that run, yet Wilshere can be delighted with four points from League One fixtures against Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Furthermore, Luton cruised to a 4-0 win over Exeter City in the EFL Trophy in midweek ahead of trying to earn a glamour tie in the third round of this competition.

Only three of Wilshere's opening 10 games as Luton boss have come away from Kenilworth Road. Despite the Barnsley humiliation, wins have come at Northampton Town and Stockport County.

Fleetwood Town FA Cup form:

W

Fleetwood Town form (all competitions):

L D D W L W

Luton Town FA Cup form:

W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

W D L W D W

Team News

© Imago

Both Ryan Graydon and Ched Evans are pushing for recalls to the Fleetwood side after impressing as substitutes against MK Dons.

Will Davies and Ryan Coughlan may miss out in attack, while a decision will need to be made over whether Jay Lynch or David Harrington start between the sticks.

Although Lynch is first choice in League Two, Harrington impressed with a clean sheet in midweek.

Wilshere will likely revert to much of the Luton XI from the Bolton game, but both Gideon Kodua and Millenic Alli are pushing for recalls.

Lasse Nordas also netted twice in midweek to give Wilshere plenty of options when it comes to deciding on his creative and attacking players.

Mads Andersen and Christ Makosso are alternatives for the backline.

Fleetwood Town possible starting lineup:

Harrington; Ennis, Mullarkey, Holgate, Hughes, McCann; Virtue, Neal, Helm; Graydon, Evans

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Mengi, Lonwijk, Naismith; Odoffin, Walsh, Saville, Bramall; Kodua, Alli; Yates

We say: Fleetwood Town 1-3 Luton Town

With Luton having remained inconsistent under Wilshere, Fleetwood will relish the chance to record what would be a notable victory. However, we can only back the Hatters to come through this contest, potentially with goals scored in the last quarter-of-an-hour.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.