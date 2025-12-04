Lionel Messi reveals World Cup "hope" as Argentina star issues latest update on retirement talk

By Ben Sully | 04 Dec 2025 14:56 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 15:25

Argentina star Lionel Messi has admitted that he 'hopes' to be at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Messi is currently focused on his club football, with Inter Miami just one game away from becoming MLS champions for the first time in their history.

The 38-year-old has played a key role in Inter Miami's road the final, having scored 35 goals and provided 21 assists in 33 MLS matches across the regular season and the playoffs.

While Messi is looking ahead to Saturday's MLS Cup game against the Vancouver Whitecaps, the next steps in his international career remain a topic of discussion ahead of next year's World Cup.

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Messi issues fresh 2026 World Cup update

Messi has previously refused to commit to whether he will feature in Argentina's defence of the trophy they won back in 2022.

The former Barcelona man has now provided the latest update on his availability, insisting that he wants to play at the tournament, although he is yet to make a final decision.

"I hope I can be there," Messi said in an interview with ESPN. "I've said before that I'd love to be there.

"At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country - especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

© Imago

Should Messi play at next year's World Cup?

Messi achieved his ultimate goal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina claimed football's biggest prize for the first time since 1986.

It will be difficult to replicate the joy of that tournament unless Lionel Scaloni's side can defend their crown in 2026.

So there is a temptation to say that Messi should walk away from international football and make the final in 2022 his last appearance at a World Cup.

With that said, Messi has been in fine form with Inter Miami this season and will surely feel that he can offer a meaningful contribution to his country.

Messi may also take into account that, as a legend and captain, his international retirement could negatively impact the rest of the Argentina squad ahead of the tournament.