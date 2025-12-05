We asked AI to predict how far England will go at 2026 World Cup after draw - you won't believe how it ends

By Ben Sully | 05 Dec 2025 22:41 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 23:39

England will head to North America next summer with the aim of winning the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel can now start meticulously planning for next year's tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA after discovering who his side will face in the group stage.

England will begin their World Cup 2026 bid with a game against Croatia on June 17, before going on to face Ghana and Panama in their final two matches in Group L.

If England win the group, they could go on to face one of the best third-placed teams, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in the knockout rounds before a potential final against Spain.

Following the draw, Sports Mole asked AI to predict how far England will go in next year's tournament, taking into account the latest squad news and the potential knockout round bracket.

Group Stage

Match one: England 2-0 Croatia

Match two: England 3-0 Ghana

Match three: England 2-1 Panama

Predicted group table (points)

1. England (9)

2. Croatia (6)

3. Ghana (3)

4. Panama (0)

Summary:

The AI believes that England will make easy work of their group. The technology predicts England to beat Croatia in their first meeting since the Three Lions won 1-0 in the European Championship group stage in 2021.

The second outing against Ghana could be comfortable for Harry Kane and company, although, surprisingly, the AI feels England will concede their first goal of the tournament against Panama - the lowest-ranked team in the group.

Knockout rounds

© Iconsport / PA Images

Round of 32: England 2-0 Third-placed team from groups E/H/I/J/K

Last 16: England 2-1 Mexico

Quarter-final: England 1-1 Brazil (Win 3-1 on penalties)

Semi-final: England 0-1 Argentina

Summary:

The AI was unable to use an exact nation for England's Round of 32 tie due to the significant uncertainty about who could be the third-placed team.

Whoever their opponent is, the Three Lions are expected to advance to the last 16, where they could see off co-hosts Mexico via a narrow scoreline.

The predicted 2-1 win over Mexico would set up England's first meeting with Brazil since Ronaldinho curled that sensational free-kick over David Seaman's head in 2002.

England lost 2-1 in that quarter-final clash, but 24 years later, the AI predicts that the three Lions will get their revenge with a dramatic penalty shootout win.

However, the joy from that success could be quashed by Brazil's South American rivals and the reigning world champions, Argentina.

The prediction claims that Lionel Scaloni's side, maybe with or without Lionel Messi, will edge out England via a 1-0 scoreline in a tense semi-final.

That would see England lose in the last four for the second time in three World Cups after falling to Croatia in the 2018 semi-finals.

The Three Lions would get to participate in the third-place playoff, but such a scenario would be of little consolation to Tuchel's charges.