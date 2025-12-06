Chelsea transfer news: Former French champions 'in contact for several days' with exiled player

By Darren Plant | 06 Dec 2025 09:02 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 09:21

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is reportedly attracting interest from a former French champion ahead of the winter transfer window.

Disasi has been exiled from the Blues squad throughout the first half of the season after failing to secure a move in the summer market.

In recent weeks, there had been suggestions that the 27-year-old could be reintegrated back into the senior ranks after impressing with his professionalism and helping younger talent behind the scenes.

However, head coach Enzo Maresca quickly dismissed that possibility after the November international break and Disasi is now waiting to secure a move elsewhere at the turn of the year.

According to L'Equipe, Lyon are the team who are currently showing the most interest in his signature.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Lyon considering Disasi deal

The report suggests that Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca wants to ensure that he has enough defensive options both in the short and long term.

Clinton Mata and Moussa Niakhate are both in line to feature at the Africa Cup of Nations and may be unavailable past the middle of January.

Nevertheless, the report adds that Disasi's lack of first-team football is a concern to the Portuguese when he ideally wants someone who can hit the ground running.

That said, Lyon only face one game between January 1 and January 18 - that being a fixture at Disasi's former club Monaco.

Following that, they will resume their participation in the Europa League, a competition which they will be targeting as a way back into the Champions League.

Chelsea and Disasi are both open-minded to facilitating a loan move for the remainder of the season.

© Imago

Disasi won't be short of options

Given his experience, Disasi will not be short of options at the midway point of the campaign, but his priority will be first-team football.

Since making 10 appearances on loan at Aston Villa during the second half of 2024-25, his only game time has been two starts with Chelsea Under-21s.

There are still three-and-a-half years remaining on his Chelsea contract, and convincing a club to hand him a full-time exit from Stamford Bridge will be his ideal circumstance.

Although returning to Ligue 1 would tick several boxes for Disasi, he will likely bide his time to see what other proposals arrive before the end of 2025.