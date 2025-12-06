Man Utd lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Ruben Amorim makes double change

By Ben Knapton | 06 Dec 2025 07:56 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 08:05

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim may be tempted into a double defensive switch for Monday's Premier League showdown with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The Red Devils were without Matthijs de Ligt for their 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Thursday night, when the young Ayden Heaven struggled to fill the boots of his more senior teammate.

Leny Yoro replaced Heaven at half time after the ex-Arsenal graduate was cautioned, but Amorim is optimistic that De Ligt will be back for the gameweek 15 fixture, so the Dutchman could be a straight swap for Heaven in the West Midlands.

De Ligt ought to join forces with regular fixture Luke Shaw and Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui, whom Man Utd should make the most of having before he jets off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Amorim may also be tempted into an alteration out wide, as goalscorer Diogo Dalot sustained a knock in the draw with the Irons, so Patrick Dorgu may be given a shot after a bright cameo.

Amad Diallo will expect to bomb down the right flank if Mazraoui continues in the back three, and Amorim has so far shown no signs that he will alter the midfield pairing of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Mason Mount was perhaps harshly dropped from the XI in midweek, but Joshua Zirkzee earned his keep up front and may have done enough to continue alongside Bryan Mbeumo and ex-Wolves star Matheus Cunha.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Zirkzee

