Preview: Rotherham United vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 08 Dec 2025 22:06

Aiming to continue a long unbeaten run and climb into the top half of the League One table, Rotherham United will welcome Blackpool to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts sit 14th in England's third tier after three straight draws, while their visitors remain a point adrift of safety after a defeat at the weekend.

Match preview

Rotherham United return to League One action on Wednesday aiming to continue the longest unbeaten streak in the division and the joint-longest in England's top four tiers.

Three straight defeats in September left the Millers struggling at the bottom end of the table on just seven points from nine games, but the nine outings since have produced 14 points, scoring 13 goals and conceding seven along the way.

A three-match winning run in October was a highlight for Matt Hamshaw's men, who have now seen their last three league games end in draws to deny them a top-half place currently, most recently playing out 1-1 draws away at Reading and at home to Wycombe Wanderers, with Kian Spence equalising in the latter.

The Millers now return to action after a weekend off, having most recently visited Salford City in the EFL Trophy last Tuesday and advanced with a 7-2 triumph as Josh Benson hit a hat-trick alongside goals from Josh Ayres, James Clarke, Daniel Gore and Dean Gardner.

Now with momentum on their side having climbed away from the drop zone, while only trailing Wycombe in the top half on goal difference, Rotherham United will bid to continue their rise up League One with a victory on Wednesday.

© Imago / NurPhoto

They meet a visiting side in need of their own improved run and climb towards League One safety beginning in midweek.

After setting their sights on building on last year's ninth-placed League One finish, Blackpool have endured a poor start to the 2025-26 term thus far, sitting 22nd having earned 16 points from their opening 18 matches.

The Tangerines turned to former captain Ian Evatt to take the reins in October, and he did oversee two crucial victories to start, but they have failed to carry that run on since, going on to lose to Burton Albion and draw with Leyton Orient.

Reading then visited Bloomfield Road in late November and dished out a 3-0 beating with Kamari Doyle, Lewis Wing and Randell Williams on the sheet, before they did at least bounce back with a 4-1 triumph over Carlisle United in the FA Cup second round on Saturday thanks to Ashley Fletcher's brace and goals from Tom Bloxham and Scott Banks.

Now turning their focus back to League One action with just a one-point gap to safety, despite only picking up one from their last three outings, Blackpool will hope to bounce back and escape the bottom four on Saturday.

Rotherham United League One form:

WDWDDD

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

DWDDDW

Blackpool League One form:

DWWLDL

Blackpool form (all competitions):

LLDLLW

Team News

© Imago

Rotherham United continue to contend with a long injury list, with defenders Lenny Agbaire, Jamal Baptiste, Zak Jules and Marvin Kaleta all sidelined.

They have issues in attack too, with Sam Nombe, Kion Etete and Joshua Kayode missing out, meaning Jordan Hugill should again lead the line with support from Ar'jany Martha and Josh Benson.

Daniel Gore and Kian Spence will continue their midfield partnership, while 20-year-old Hamish Douglas should rejoin Joe Rafferty and Reece James in a back three given their defensive absences and his impressive start.

Blackpool will remain without attackers Niall Ennis and Dale Taylor on Wednesday due to ongoing injuries.

Ian Evatt fielded a strong starting XI for the weekend's FA Cup tie, and Ashley Fletcher and Tom Bloxham are bound to continue their partnership up front after both getting on the scoresheet, with the former moving onto 10 goals for the season in all competitions.

Zac Ashworth will join Fraser Horsfall and Oliver Casey in a back three again unless Michael Ihiekwe returns to contention, while Lee Evans, Daniel Imray, Josh Bowler and CJ Hamilton will compete for starts.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Douglas, James; Hall, Gore, Spence, Powell; Martha, Hugill, Benson

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey, Horsfall, Ashworth; Banks, Honeyman, Evans, Brown, Coulson; Fletcher, Bloxham

We say: Rotherham United 1-1 Blackpool

Rotherham United have looked a new side under Matt Hamshaw in recent months, showing themselves to be tough to beat albeit while often struggling to turn draws into victories.

With the visitors improved under Ian Evatt and still boasting more quality than their league standing suggests, we see Rotherham sharing the points for a fourth straight league game on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.