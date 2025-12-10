Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Brighton & Hove Albion: Cody Gakpo, Jeremie Frimpong latest

By Anthony Nolan | 10 Dec 2025 21:00 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 21:01

Desperate for three points, Liverpool will hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield.

Arne Slot's Reds snatched an important 1-0 Champions League victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, courtesy of a late Dominik Szoboszlai penalty.

Perhaps even more important than the triumph was the fact that the Merseysiders made it four games unbeaten across all competitions ahead of this weekend's clash, a feat that seemed impossible after the club's shocking run of nine defeats from the previous twelve outings.

However, it was not all positives for Liverpool, who were without Cody Gakpo due to injury, Federico Chiesa due to illness and Wataru Endo due to a knock.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the Reds' latest injury and suspension news prior to their Premier League showdown with Brighton on Saturday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Signed from Parma in the summer, 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni suffered an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Reds debut in the EFL Cup back in September.

The club still hold high hopes for the youngster, but they have said that the defender is not likely to return to action in 2025-26.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Brighton)

Jeremie Frimpong is working his way back from his second hamstring injury of the season, and with the Reds currently light on the right flank, the Dutchman's return would be a welcome sight.

Slot mentioned in a press-conference on December 2 that he expected Frimpong to be back in training this week, and if all goes according to plan, then he could be in the running to take part against Brighton in some capacity.

FEDERICO CHIESA

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Brighton)

Federico Chiesa has been a squad player since his arrival at Anfield, but with the team looking sparse out wide in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, he could see more action in the near future.

However, the 28-year-old has been ill this week, and while he could be in contention for Brighton, he remains a doubt.

WATARU ENDO

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Brighton)

Another of Liverpool's versatile squad players, Wataru Endo was brought off the bench for a rare appearance late on against Leeds United.

The Japan captain also picked up a knock - likely during that cameo - and is a major doubt for this weekend.

CODY GAKPO

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

One of the first names on Slot's team sheet, it was surprisingly revealed by the manager that Cody Gakpo had picked up an injury against Leeds.

The Reds boss added that he expects Gakpo to be sidelined for a few weeks with his current problem.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Return date: December 20 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Conor Bradley came back from injury against Leeds last weekend, but unfortunately picked up a yellow card that took him over the threshold for suspension.

As a result, the right-back will sit out against Brighton, and Slot will be hoping that either Joe Gomez is ready to play once again, or that Frimpong can make his return to the XI.