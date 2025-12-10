Team News: Basel vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 20:00

Aston Villa travel to Switzerland to face Basel at St Jakob-Park in the Europa League on Thursday night.

While Villa sit joint top of the 36-team table with 12 points from five League Phase matches, Basel are six points further back in 24th spot, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BASEL

Out: None

Doubtful: Kaio Eduardo (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Barisic, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Metinho, Bacanin; Shaqiri, Leroy, Otele; Broschinski

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Tyrone Mings (thigh)

Doubtful: Evann Guessand (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Bogarde, Lindelof, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Buendia, Tielemans, Rogers; Malen