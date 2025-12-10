Team News: Basel vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa travel to Switzerland to face Basel at St Jakob-Park in the Europa League on Thursday night.
While Villa sit joint top of the 36-team table with 12 points from five League Phase matches, Basel are six points further back in 24th spot, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
BASEL vs. ASTON VILLA
BASEL
Out: None
Doubtful: Kaio Eduardo (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Barisic, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Metinho, Bacanin; Shaqiri, Leroy, Otele; Broschinski
ASTON VILLA
Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Tyrone Mings (thigh)
Doubtful: Evann Guessand (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Bogarde, Lindelof, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Buendia, Tielemans, Rogers; Malen