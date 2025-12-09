Aston Villa lineup vs. Basel: Predicted XI for Europa League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Dec 2025 15:05 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 17:24

Aston Villa could be without up to three players for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Basel at St Jakob-Park.

Tyrone Mings and Ross Barkley remain sidelined with respective thigh and knee injuries, while Evann Guessand is doubtful with a knock that forced him to miss last weekend’s 2-1 Premier League win over Arsenal.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was fit to start against his former club last time out, but head coach Unai Emery may consider resting the Argentine against Basel and handing Marco Bizot a start between the sticks.

Matty Cash scored the opening goal against Arsenal, but he is another who could be rested, with Lamare Bogarde, Victor Lindelof and Andres Garcia all in contention to feature at right-back, the latter of whom is available to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury.

If Lindelof des not start at right-back, then he could take the place of Ezri Konsa and start at centre-back alongside Pau Torres, while left-back Lucas Digne will be looking to force his way back into the first XI ahead of Ian Maatsen.

A midfield triumvirate of Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans could remain intact, with Morgan Rogers operating either on the left flank or in a central attacking role, but John McGinn is in danger of losing his spot on the right to either Jadon Sancho or Emiliano Buendia, who scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner against Arsenal.

Ollie Watkins still remains Emery’s first-choice striker, but he has not started the last two Europa League games and Donyell Malen may once again be preferred over the Englishman to lead the line.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Bizot; Bogarde, Lindelof, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Buendia, Tielemans, Rogers; Malen