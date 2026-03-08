Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including St Pauli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Union Berlin vs. Werder Bremen

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Mar 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 00:10

Sunday's Bundesliga games will primarily impact the race for survival in the top flight, though they could change the picture regarding European qualification.

St Pauli will know that a win against European hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt could be vital if they are to successfully avoid relegation.

Union Berlin's clash with Werder Bremen will also prove pivotal at the bottom, with both in desperate need of points.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Sunday's Bundesliga fixtures.

Relegation-threatened St Pauli are enjoying a timely resurgence, and they will be looking to continue their recent winning run when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Millerntor-Stadion this Sunday afternoon.

Neighbourhood Kickers remain just one point above the bottom three, while the Eagles need a victory as they look to close the gap on the top six.

We say: St Pauli 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

What a tough game to call. Both teams are on an upwards trajectory, and both are desperate for points as they pursue their respective goals.

When these two teams met last May, they played out a 2-2 draw, and we are backing a repeat this Sunday afternoon.

Desperate to escape the Bundesliga's relegation zone, Werder Bremen will travel to take on Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Sunday.

Die Eisernen are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Die Werderaner are dreaming of recording consecutive wins for the first time this season.

We say: Union Berlin 2-1 Werder Bremen

Union may be in poor form overall, but their home record and resilience on their own turf suggests that they are unlikely to be beaten on Sunday.

That being said, Werder will be inspired by their win last time out, and given that they have the chance to escape the relegation zone this weekend, they should pose a challenge to their hosts.

