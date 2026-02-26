Preview: Hoffenheim vs St Pauli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 26 Feb 2026 23:58

The PreZero Arena will be the backdrop for a Bundesliga clash that could impact the race for Champions League football and the relegation battle on Saturday, when Hoffenheim host St Pauli.

Die Kraichgauer are hoping to return to winning ways this weekend, while Kiezkicker are aiming to build on their own victory last time out.

Match preview

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, and they are pushing for a return to Europe's biggest stage after a number of years away.

To that end, Die Kraichgauer have only failed to win on two occasions in 2026 - winning six times and drawing once - though they were held to a 2-2 stalemate by FC Koln last Saturday, and have triumphed in just one of their last three outings.

Despite dropping points in that draw, Ilzer's side remained third in the Bundesliga, where their tally of 46 sees the Champions League hopefuls five points above fifth-placed RB Leipzig.

Keen to ensure that their cushion is not reduced this weekend, fans of the hosts will take confidence from the fact that Hoffenheim have won eight on the bounce at PreZero Arena ahead of this clash, a stretch that goes back to a 1-0 defeat against Koln in early October.

Adding to their optimism will be the 12 goals that Die Kraichgauer have scored at home in 2026, an impressive return that has been supported by two clean sheets at the opposite end of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Alexander Blessin's St Pauli kicked off this calendar year with three losses and two draws from their first five Bundesliga outings, but after triumphing in two of their last three, the club have breathed life into their fight for survival.

This past Sunday, Kiezkicker secured a commendable 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen, bouncing back from their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen on Valentine's Day.

That win lifted Blessin's men up to 16th in the table, and with 20 points to their name, St Pauli are now level with 15th-placed Wolfsburg going into this contest.

However, while the visitors have begun to establish some upwards momentum in recent weeks, their away record that features five consecutive defeats across all competitions - as well as only one league victory this season - suggests that they could struggle on Saturday.

Additionally, Kiezkicker have kept just one clean sheet in 2026, and given their opponents' well-documented threat up top, they will be hard-pressed to avoid falling behind this weekend.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

W

W

W

L

W

D

St Pauli Bundesliga form:

D

D

L

W

L

W

St Pauli form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

L

W

Team News

Hoffenheim will be missing a number of forwards this weekend, including strikers Tim Lemperle and Adam Hlozek, who are dealing with respective ankle and calf injuries, as well as loanee right-winger William Cole Campbell, who has an ankle issue of his own.

In their absence, Andrej Kramaric and Bazoumana Toure should be on hand to start out wide, supporting Fisnik Asllani up top.

At the opposite end of the pitch, left-back Bernardo and centre-back Koki Machida are set to continue their spells on the sidelines, so expect to see Robin Hranac and Ozan Kabak at the heart of the hosts' defence.

As for St Pauli, they are also lighter up front than ideal without strikers Andreas Hountondji and Ricky-Jade Jones, with the pair working their way back from ankle injuries. To make matters worse, wide man Connor Metcalfe is also a doubt with a knee injury.

To fill the gaps on Saturday, Blessin could opt for Martijn Kaars at centre-forward, with Danel Sinani and Joel Chima Fujita supplying the frontman.

Elsewhere, longer-term absentees, goalkeeper Simon Spari and centre-back David Nemeth are closing in on returns from ligament and tendon injuries, though given that this game will come too soon for the duo, Nikola Vasilj will start between the sticks, shielded by a defensive trio of Tomoya Ando, Hauke Wahl and Karol Mets.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Kabak, Hajdari; Promel, Avdullahu, Burger; Kramaric, Asllani, Toure

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Ando, Wahl, Mets; Saliakas, Irvine, Smith, Pyrka; Sinani, Fujita; Kaars

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 St Pauli

Hoffenheim may have won just one of their last three games, but their overall form - as well as their excellent record at home - suggests that they could return to winning ways on Saturday.

In contrast, St Pauli have struggled on the road this term, and their defensive frailty could be their downfall this weekend.

