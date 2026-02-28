Liverpool vs. West Ham: Hugo Ekitike hits new goalscoring milestone in Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 28 Feb 2026 15:41 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 15:41

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike hit a notable Reds milestone with his opening goal in Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Anfield.

The former Paris Saint-Germain attacker was already leading the way in terms of goal contributions for Arne Slot's side this term, and he took little time to make his presence felt against the Irons.

Unsurprisingly named in the Reds' starting lineup for the clash with Nuno Espirito Santo's men, Ekitike gave the reigning Premier League champions the lead with just five minutes on the clock.

After Ryan Gravenberch kept an attack alive and played a crisp pass into the feet of the Frenchman, Ekitike took the ball in his stride and managed to beat Mads Hermansen at his near post.

The West Ham shot-stopper arguably should have done better to keep Ekitike's strike out, but the striker was soon celebrating a new landmark number in the Reds kit.

Liverpool vs. West Ham: Hugo Ekitike registers 20th Reds goal involvement

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

By finding the back of the net on Saturday, Ekitike registered his 20th goal involvement for Liverpool across all competitions this season - 16 of his own and four assists.

The Frenchman's opener against West Ham marked his 11th Premier League goal of the campaign, while he has also managed two in the Champions League and one each in the FA Cup, Community Shield and EFL Cup.

Ekitike has unsurprisingly claimed the most direct goal involvements of any Liverpool player in the current campaign, two more than his closest challenger, Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary international sat on 17 contributions before kickoff on Saturday but swiftly registered his 18th, setting up Virgil van Dijk's effort as the Dutchman doubled Liverpool's lead at Anfield.

Can Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak play together for Liverpool?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Ekitike's cause has been helped by Alexander Isak's disrupted first season at Anfield, from the £125m man's lack of pre-season and slow start, to his devastating leg fracture over the winter.

Ekitike had led the line unchallenged since Isak entered the treatment room, but if all goes to plan with the latter's recovery, he could return to action in late March or early April.

The two summer signings have only shared the pitch seven times as Liverpool players, and they have started together just twice - against Inter Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

With Cody Gakpo flattering to deceive on the left and Rio Ngumoha still out of favour, some Reds fans may want to see Ekitike trialled out wide while Isak spearheads the charge when the latter is back fit.

Alternatively, a 4-4-2 or 4-2-2-2 setup could see Slot field the pair in a strike partnership, although one of Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister would have to be sacrificed in that scenario.