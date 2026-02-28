Liverpool lineup vs. West Ham confirmed as Arne Slot makes one change to Reds XI

By Ben Knapton | 28 Feb 2026 13:47 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 14:01

Liverpool and West Ham United have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League showdown at Anfield.

The Reds returned to their headquarters on the back of a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, prior to which Florian Wirtz picked up a back injury that will rule him out for an unspecified period of time.

Arne Slot turned to Curtis Jones to fill the Wirtz void at the City Ground, but the Englishman flattered to deceive and has dropped out of the starting lineup for the visit of the Hammers.

However, rather than replace the auxiliary right-back with Jeremie Frimpong - who has now made a full recovery from a thigh injury - Slot has brought in Joe Gomez for just his fifth Premier League start of the season.

The fit-again Frimpong is at least among the substitutes for Saturday's game, while Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to start in the number 10 role in Wirtz's absence.

Slot has otherwise kept faith with the same starting XI that edged out Forest last weekend, meaning that Cody Gakpo is retained over Rio Ngumoha, despite the latter's bright impact off the bench at the City Ground.

Liverpool vs. West Ham: Unchanged lineup for Hammers

© Imago / Buzzi

Meanwhile, West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has seen no need to alter the XI that played out a forgettable goalless draw with Bournemouth in their most recent affair.

The Portuguese has stuck with a four-man defence comprising Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Disasi, Dinos Mavropanos and El Hadji Malick Diouf in front of Mads Hermansen, who is retained over Alphonse Areola.

Tomas Soucek, Soungoutou Magassa and Mateus Fernandes will man the centre of the park, with Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville and Taty Castellanos operating up top.

Summerville memorably scored a late winner for Leeds United at Anfield in 2022, while Bowen has managed three goals and three assists against the reigning Premier League champions down the years.

Liverpool start the day in sixth place in the Premier League table, but with Chelsea and Manchester United not in action until Sunday, the Reds could move into the top four with a victory by more than four goals.

Meanwhile, West Ham will clamber out of the relegation zone should they stun the Reds at Anfield, as Santo's men sit two points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool starting lineup: Alisson; Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha

West Ham starting lineup: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Todibo, Scarles, Kante, Mayers