Liverpool have ideal Florian Wirtz replacement for West Ham as Arne Slot issues mixed injury update

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 09:29

Liverpool will be without Florian Wirtz for Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham United, head coach Arne Slot has confirmed.

The Germany international dropped out of the starting lineup just a few minutes before kickoff against Nottingham Forest last weekend, which Slot revealed was due to a back injury.

Liverpool lacked ingenuity at the City Ground without their £116m signing pulling the strings, but the Reds nevertheless came away with a 1-0 win thanks to an Alexis Mac Allister strike in the dying embers.

Slot could not give a definitive timeline on Wirtz's recovery in his post-game press conference, but the 22-year-old suggested on Instagram earlier this week that he would be back available against the Hammers.

However, speaking to reporters in Friday's media briefing, the Dutchman revealed that Wirtz is still on the sidelines, and he cannot say when the former Bayer Leverkusen star will return.

Florian Wirtz to miss Liverpool vs. West Ham as Jeremie Frimpong boost confirmed

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

"Don't expect Florian to be available," Slot said. "That's a disappointment, and something I didn't expect after last week but that's sometimes how thing can evolve, and unfortunately this time not in a positive way.

Asked when he expects Wirtz to return, Slot added: "I honestly don't know. It's a big accomplishment that he stayed fit for such a long time, because he had to make a step from where he played to the Premier League."

The German midfielder will be one of five Liverpool players in the treatment room for the visit of the Irons, as Alexander Isak (leg), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Wataru Endo (ankle) are also still unavailable.

However, Slot revealed that Jeremie Frimpong is in contention to make his comeback from a thigh injury this weekend, having returned to training with his teammates throughout the week.

The Dutchman has missed each of Liverpool's last five matches with the issue, already his third hamstring injury of the season, and he has been restricted to just six Premier League starts since his switch from Leverkusen.

Liverpool vs. West Ham: How Arne Slot can replace injured Florian Wirtz

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Following Wirtz's last-minute withdrawal from the first XI against Nottingham Forest, Curtis Jones was thrust into the starting lineup as the German's replacement but failed to make the desired impact.

Interestingly, Dominik Szoboszlai still started as the Reds' right-back at the City Ground before moving into midfield, but Frimpong's return gives Slot licence to use the Hungarian in the number 10 role.

Szoboszlai may not possess Wirtz's skillset in that position, but the 25-year-old workhorse is arguably the next best thing in the number 10 slot with the £116m man sidelined and should be given the nod there if Frimpong is passed fit to start.

However, if the latter cannot return to the first XI just yet, Slot could instead trial 18-year-old Trey Nyoni in an advanced midfield slot, but it would be a shock to see the teenager start in the Premier League this weekend.