Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund

With Saturday's Bundesliga action including matches that will have an impact on the race for the title and Champions League football, fans are in for a treat this weekend.

The standout game on Saturday is Bayern Munich's home game against Eintracht Frankfurt, though Union Berlin will also face Bayer Leverkusen at the same time.

A win for Hoffenheim away to FC Koln will be important if they wish to finish in the top four, while Wolfsburg's clash with Augsburg is set to change the landscape of the relegation battle.

The last game on Saturday will see second-placed Borussia Dortmund take on RB Leipzig, with the latter competing for a place in the top four.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

Hoping to extend their lead over their Bundesliga title rivals, Bayern Munich will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The Bavarians will be looking for their third league win on the bounce this weekend, while Die Adler are dreaming of earning back-to-back victories for the first time since November.

We say: Bayern Munich 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern will be the favourites on Saturday, but given that they have struggled for Bundesliga clean sheets in recent weeks, they will need to rely upon their attacking potency once again.

Frankfurt have impressed under Riera so far, and they could take advantage of the Bavarians' defensive openness, though they are unlikely to hold out for a win.

Fresh from their Champions League victory over Olympiacos, Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to continue their pursuit of the top four in the Bundesliga when they travel to the capital for a clash with Union Berlin.

Die Werkself are absolutely flying with six wins from seven games across all competitions, while the Berliners are still searching for their first victory in 2026.

We say: Union Berlin 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Union Berlin have lost three of their last six home matches, and we expect their poor run of form to continue.

Bayer Leverkusen are in the midst of a sensational run, and they should have enough quality to overcome their struggling opponents.

With their Bundesliga safety at risk, struggling Wolfsburg will welcome a resurgent Augsburg side to Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Die Wolfe are looking for their first win in six games, while Fuggerstadter could make it four wins from five this weekend.

We say: Wolfsburg 1-1 Augsburg

Wolfsburg are desperate for points to avoid falling into the bottom three, and they could draw confidence from playing in front of their own fans this weekend.

By contrast, Augsburg may be the more in-form of the two teams, but their dire away record suggests that they could drop points at the very least on Saturday.

After Hoffenheim bounced back from defeat, a triumph against hosts FC Koln at RheinEnergieSTADION on Saturday in the Bundesliga would be a significant boost in their quest for Champions League football.

Koln may be in 12th place with 23 points, but their form of late has trended in the wrong direction, whereas third-placed Hoffenheim won 3-0 against Freiburg on February 14 and moved onto 45 points.

We say: FC Koln 1-3 Hoffenheim

Though Koln boast the advantage of playing at home, their offensive displays at RheinEnergieSTADION have been concerning.

Hoffenheim have had little trouble in the final third, so anything other than an away victory would be surprising, especially as the visitors' form has been excellent.

The Bundesliga bosses have provided fans with a real treat this Saturday night as RB Leipzig prepare to welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena for a heavyweight encounter.

Die Roten Bullen have seen a huge dip in recent results, while the visitors are looking to continue their epic 15-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig might not be enjoying their best form, but their impressive home record against Borussia Dortmund cannot be ignored.

Speaking of the visitors, they are missing a number of key names in defence, and we expect that to hurt their chances.

