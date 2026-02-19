Preview: Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 19 Feb 2026 23:47

Fresh from their Champions League victory over Olympiacos, Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to continue their pursuit of the top four in the Bundesliga when they travel to the capital for a clash with Union Berlin.

Die Werkself are absolutely flying with six wins from seven games across all competitions, while the Berliners are still searching for their first victory in 2026.

Match preview

Union Berlin are in serious danger of being dragged into the relegation battle after extending their winless run to seven games in the Bundesliga.

Die Eisernen were beaten 3-2 by Hamburger SV last weekend, which marked the third time in four games that Union conceded exactly three goals.

The result has left the club just six points above the bottom three, and to make matters worse, there are fresh concerns behind the scenes amid a potential rift between head coach Steffen Baumgart and one of his players.

The 54-year-old appeared to contradict Union star Aljoscha Kemlein in his post-match interview, with both parties providing different explanations for the defeat.

Union have already parted ways with their women’s head coach Ailien Poese this week, and Baumgart will not be far behind should his side fail to turn things around in the coming weeks.

© Imago / Laci Perenyi

Bayer Leverkusen started 2026 with a horrendous three-match losing run, though Die Werkself have since turned the situation around and are currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak - including six victories.

Kasper Hjulmand and his men are making steady progress across all competitions, with the team getting off to a winning start in the knockout phase of the Champions League, reaching the DFB Pokal semi-final, and also battling hard for a top four finish in the Bundesliga.

When it comes to the latter, Leverkusen find themselves just three points adrift of fourth-placed Stuttgart ahead of the weekend, meaning a fourth Bundesliga win in five games would certainly boost their ambitions.

One reason for Leverkusen’s recent successes has been their immense efforts in defence, with Hjulmand’s side managing to bag five clean sheets from seven games while conceding just two goals in the process.

Die Werkself will now be looking to continue their impressive defensive record as they look to complete a season double over Union Berlin, courtesy of their 2-0 victory last October.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

D D L L D L

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

D D L L D L

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

L L W W D W

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

W W W D W W

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK Union Berlin enter Saturday’s match with four injury concerns, including a couple of recent additions to the absentee list. Defenders Diogo Leite and Josip Juranovic have both missed recent games due to thigh and calf problems, with both men expected to remain on the sidelines this weekend. Tom Rothe and Robert Skov are both in the rehabilitation process, though they are not quite ready for a return to action. Forward Andrej Ilic, who scored one of the goals against Hamburger SV, will need to be on his best behaviour considering he is one booking away from a suspension. Bayer Leverkusen have got their own injury worries to ponder, with three players currently on the shelf. Goalkeeper Mark Flekken, for instance, is still battling with a knee injury and will not make the trip to the capital. Midfielder Nathan Tella has been out since January with a foot problem, while forward Eliesse Ben Seghir is nursing an ankle injury. Union Berlin possible starting lineup: Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Nsoki; Trimmel, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Burcu, Ansah; Ilic Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Aleix Garcia, Fernandez; Arthur, Tillman, Maza, Grimaldo; Schick

We say: Union Berlin 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Union Berlin have lost three of their last six home matches, and we expect their poor run of form to continue.

Bayer Leverkusen are in the midst of a sensational run, and they should have enough quality to overcome their struggling opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.