Preview: Auxerre vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

20 Feb 2026

Aiming to put more distance between themselves and automatic relegation, Auxerre return to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday for a date with Rennes.

A 3-1 win over Metz has the Burgundy side sitting 16th in the Ligue 1 table, while Stade Rennais are sixth after defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 last week.

Match preview

Throughout February, AJA have been chipping away at their relegation deficit, without a defeat in their three league fixtures played this month.

Over that run, Christophe Pelissier’s men have conceded just once and will enter this weekend five points below Paris FC for a guaranteed place in Ligue 1 next season.

On Sunday, they can potentially close that gap even more and end a four-match winless run at home across all competitions.

The lowest-scoring team in the top flight this season (17 goals) have been especially poor in front of goal at home, failing to net on six occasions.

Meanwhile, a win this weekend would give them points in successive league outings at Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps, equalling their longest unbeaten run at home in 2025-26.

AJA have points in five of their previous six home meetings with the Brittany club in the top-flight, winning handily in this exact fixture a season ago, 4-0.

Life without Habib Beye began about as well as could be expected, with Rennes knocking off the reigning league champions in their only match under interim boss Sebastien Tambouret.

His time in charge is over with the club appointing former Nice and Lens coach Franck Haise earlier this week as the new permanent manager.

The Brittany side have lost three straight competitive games away from home, conceding three goals in each of those defeats.

Despite the change in management and some inconsistencies of late, Rennes are still holding down a place in Europe for now, currently three points above Strasbourg for a spot in the Conference League.

They could win consecutive league games on Sunday for the first time since November, when they triumphed in all four of their domestic affairs.

Les Rennais can win their first away match against Auxerre in this competition since 2011 (1-0), having failed to score in two of their previous three competitive visits to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps.

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Team News

This weekend, Auxerre will be without Nathan Buayi-Kiala due to a cruciate ligament injury, Oussama El Azzouzi remains questionable with a sore hamstring, while Francisco Sierralta is doubtful because of muscle tightness.

Against Metz, Auxerre benefitted from plenty of defensive mishaps as Sadibou Sane and Urie-Michel Mboula netted own goals, with Kevin Danois adding an insurance marker for the visitors in the latter stages.

An ankle issue is likely to keep Glen Kamara out of the Rennes fold, while Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal has a thigh strain, Jeremy Jacquet is dealing with a sore shoulder, Mohamed Yassir Zabiri is questionable with muscle tightness and Przemyslaw Frankowski has a calf problem.

Last week, Moussa Al-Taamari, Esteban Lepaul and Breel Embolo all found the back of the net, enabling them to claim their second league triumph of 2026.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Diomande, Akpa, Okoh; Owusu; Coulibaly, Danois; Faivre, Sinayoko, Mara

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Nagida, Brassier, Roualt, Merlin; Rongier, Camara; Cisse, Blas, Al-Taamari; Lepaul

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Rennes

Rennes have yet to beat a side currently in the bottom three places of the table this season, while Auxerre have fought hard for survival in recent times but rarely boast the firepower needed to win.

