Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including PSG vs. Marseille and Nice vs. Monaco

By Matt Law | 08 Feb 2026 00:15

There are five Ligue 1 matches on Sunday, with the reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in action against Marseille in a blockbuster affair.

Another standout match sees Nice welcome Monaco.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's Ligue 1 games.

The final Derby de la Cote d’Azur this season takes place on Sunday as Nice seek their first Ligue 1 home triumph of 2026 when they welcome Monaco to Allianz Riviera in Southern France.

Les Aiglons began this month with a 2-2 draw at home to Brest, putting them in 13th place, three spots below their arch-rivals, who won their first game of the year last weekend, thumping Rennes 4-0.

We say: Nice 2-1 Monaco

Consistency has not been Monaco's strong suit this season, whereas Nice appear to have gathered some momentum, with their attack in a solid rhythm at the moment.

Hoping to break into Ligue 1's top six, Strasbourg will travel to take on struggling Le Havre at Stade Oceane on Sunday.

Le Club Doyen are looking for their first win in four games, while Le Racing could make it five wins from six this weekend.

We say: Le Havre 1-2 Strasbourg

Le Havre may be in poor form overall, but their resilience at home is undeniable, so expect to see a close-fought contest on Sunday.

That being said, Strasbourg have been impressive under O'Neil so far, and their strength going forward could see the visitors collect all three points this weekend.

Angers will welcome Toulouse to the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday night for a matchday 21 clash in Ligue 1.

The hosts are 11th in the table with 26 points from 20 games, while the visitors are eighth in the standings with 30 points from 20 fixtures.

We say: Angers 1-2 Toulouse

Toulouse have been particularly impressive on the road this season, and with the visitors in stronger form than Angers coming into this fixture, we expect the away side to claim all three points.

Auxerre welcome Paris FC to the Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday in a crucial Matchday 21 Ligue 1 relegation battle, with both sides positioned near the bottom of the standings and desperate for points as they fight to secure survival.

The hosts arrive on a poor run of form, winless in their last six matches and failing to score in their previous four Ligue 1 outings, while the visitors sit seven points clear of the relegation zone but are also searching for consistency after going three games without a victory.

We say: Auxerre 0-1 Paris FC

Auxerre’s poor form, including five Ligue 1 matches without a win and only one home victory in their last six, suggests their chances of success are limited, whereas Paris FC’s more stable away performances and the possibility of climbing to 12th place with a victory make them slight favourites to edge a narrow win.

We back the visitors to return to winning ways and continue their impressive recent run away from home.

Seeking consecutive Ligue 1 wins over Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since 2011, Marseille travel to the Parc des Princes on Sunday for the 21st round, aiming to complete the league double in Le Classique.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side claimed the reverse fixture 1-0, and the third-placed outfit now seek to stun the Parisians by closing the nine-point deficit, possibly handing Lens an advantage as the team in second look to exploit any slip-up by Luis Enrique’s men in the title race.

We say: PSG 3-2 Marseille

PSG have dropped only two points in Paris all season, and they are likely to secure a ninth victory in their 10th league game in front of their supporters.

History is also heavily in favour of the hosts, who have frequently dismantled their rivals at the Parc des Princes in recent seasons.

Consequently, Enrique’s men should have enough quality to avenge their September defeat and maintain their slender lead over Lens at the summit.

