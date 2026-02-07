Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 07 Feb 2026 08:43 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 08:50

Seeking consecutive Ligue 1 wins over Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since 2011, Marseille travel to the Parc des Princes on Sunday for the 21st round, aiming to complete the league double in Le Classique.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side claimed the reverse fixture 1-0, and the third-placed outfit now seek to stun the Parisians by closing the nine-point deficit, possibly handing Lens an advantage as the team in second look to exploit any slip-up by Luis Enrique’s men in the title race.

Match preview

De Zerbi’s future was uncertain after Marseille’s Champions League exit at the end of January, but the Italian manager has remained in the south of France.

The fiery Italian takes the Olympians to Paris for Sunday’s Classique, aiming to become the first manager since Didier Deschamps to do the double over PSG in a single league season since 2009-10.

Marseille missed the chance to defeat their fierce rivals in consecutive matches after a 15-year wait when both teams faced off in the Trophee des Champions at the start of 2026.

A Mason Greenwood equaliser and Willian Pacho’s own goal almost saw Les Olympiens follow up September’s 1-0 league victory with another success.

However, Goncalo Ramos netted in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to deny De Zerbi’s men a rare feat: beating PSG in back-to-back games in all competitions, something not achieved in more than a decade.

Despite the eventual penalty shootout disappointment, Marseille could still claim consecutive Ligue 1 wins in this fixture for the first time since recording victories in March and November 2011, thereby completing a league double in Le Classique for the first time in 16 seasons, since 2009-10.

However, the side’s recent mixed away form — two wins from five in all competitions — and their broader Ligue 1 record on the road, which has seen them win only 50% of their 10 away fixtures, losing four, could undermine any faint title prospects.

Although overturning a nine-point deficit remains mathematically possible, the Olympians must defeat the defending champions and then hope for a near-perfect final third of the season to claim a first league crown since 2010.

PSG’s more immediate concern are second-placed Lens, who sit two points adrift of Enrique’s team ahead of this weekend’s round.

With Lens hosting sixth-placed Rennes a day earlier on Saturday, Les Parisiens could be second by the time they take to the pitch in the weekend’s biggest game.

That possibility adds some pressure on Enrique’s side to secure maximum points, even if ending the round behind Les Sang et Or would not be immediately fatal in the title race.

In truth, dropping points in Sunday’s Classique would surprise observers, who have seen PSG defeat Marseille at the Parc des Princes in four consecutive seasons, keeping two clean sheets during that run and recording 4-0 and 3-1 victories in the visitors’ last two trips.

In addition, Enrique’s men have claimed six straight wins in Ligue 1 since losing at Monaco at the end of November, and the league leaders aim to clinch a seventh success on the spin to remain top of the standings after this weekend.

Maximum points against Marseille for a fifth match running would all but rule the Olympians out of the title race, and that will suffice for the time being, even if Lens remain in close pursuit of the Parisians.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

D

W

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

L

W

L

W

W

D

Marseille form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

D

W

Team News

Achraf Hakimi will miss Sunday’s derby due to suspension after last weekend’s sending-off, while the hosts will assess Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabian Ruiz (knee) and Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring) before Sunday.

While Ousmane Dembele’s Ligue 1 tally stands at five, three of those goals have been game-clinching efforts, two fewer than league-leading Wesley Said, and the Ballon d’Or holder hopes to be decisive again this weekend.

Although Bradley Barcola has not matched Dembele’s decisive contributions, no PSG player has scored more home goals than the forward, who sits just three short of Marseille’s Greenwood, with eight goals in home fixtures.

The Marseille striker has netted a commendable five goals away from home, placing him joint-third behind Strasbourg’s Joaquin Panichelli (seven) and Lyon’s Pavel Sulc (six) heading into gameweek 21.

The Ligue 1 top scorer’s four match-winning strikes — one fewer than Lens’ Said — underline the forward’s clinical edge as he aims to add to his 13-goal haul in Paris.

De Zerbi has a relatively healthy squad for Le Classique, with Nayef Aguerd the only injury doubt due to a groin issue.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Mayulu, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Barcola

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Weah, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; Hojbjerg, Timber; Greenwood, Nwaneri, Paixao; Gouiri

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Marseille

PSG have dropped only two points in Paris all season, and they are likely to secure a ninth victory in their 10th league game in front of their supporters.

History is also heavily in favour of the hosts, who have frequently dismantled their rivals at the Parc des Princes in recent seasons.

Consequently, Enrique’s men should have enough quality to avenge their September defeat and maintain their slender lead over Lens at the summit.

