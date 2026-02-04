Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'lining up' summer move for Paris Saint-Germain star

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 17:08 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 17:10

Real Madrid are reportedly giving serious consideration to moving for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz during this summer's transfer window.

The Spain international has again been an important player for PSG this season, featuring on 24 occasions in all competitions, scoring two goals and registering three assists in the process.

Ruiz, 29, arrived at PSG from Napoli in the summer of 2022, and a successful spell in Paris has seen him win 11 trophies, including the Champions League.

Real Madrid continue to be heavily linked with PSG's Vitinha and are believed to be huge admirers of the Portugal international, but Los Blancos may ultimately be priced out of a summer move for one of the best midfielders in the world.

Real Madrid 'discuss' summer move for Ruiz

According to ESPN, Real Madrid's hierarchy have also discussed Ruiz, with the Spaniard viewed as a genuine target for Los Blancos this summer.

Ruiz has scored 16 goals and registered 24 assists in 157 appearances for PSG in all competitions, while he is a proven performer in Spain.

The midfielder scored three goals and registered seven assists in 59 appearances for Real Betis between 2014 and 2018.

Ruiz has played 50 times in La Liga, while he has featured on 53 occasions in the Champions League for PSG and Napoli during his career.

The midfielder's contract in Paris is due to expire in June 2027, meaning that he could be available for a bargain fee during this summer's transfer window.

Would Ruiz be a good signing for Real Madrid?

Ruiz is a proven performer at the highest level, so there would not be much risk attached to a deal, while Real Madrid would not have to break the bank for him.

Real Madrid's 'dream' midfield target is believed to be Vitinha, but a move for Ruiz is much more realistic, and the Spaniard could be a very smart signing for the capital giants.

Dani Ceballos is likely to leave Bernabeu this summer, while Eduardo Camavinga's form continues to be criticised, with the Frenchman potentially available for the right price at the end of the campaign.