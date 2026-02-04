Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen to have hamstring operation: What happens now?

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 16:44 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 16:46

Girona have revealed that on-loan goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo an operation on the hamstring injury that he suffered against Real Oviedo on January 31.

The Germany international joined Girona on loan from Barcelona January 20, and he made his debut for Michel's team against Getafe six days later.

The 33-year-old's second appearance for the Catalan side then came against Real Oviedo, but he is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines, having suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg during the La Liga contest.

Ter Stegen will undergo an operation on Friday, but as it stands, Barcelona have not recalled the experienced stopper from his loan spell.

"Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo surgery this Friday for the injury he suffered to the hamstring of his left leg during the match against Real Oviedo. The recovery time will be determined after the procedure," read a statement from Girona.

Ter Stegen will undergo hamstring operation on Friday

Barcelona sporting director Deco has suggested that Barcelona's medical team will also be involved in Ter Stegen's recovery process.

“We had the departure of Ter Stegen, who went out on loan to Girona. It was a great moment for him, and we’re disappointed about the injury he’s suffered," Deco told reporters.

”Marc’s situation hasn’t turned out as we expected due to that injury, and now we have to see how his recovery will go between Girona and the medical team.”

Ter Stegen made the move to Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2014, and he has represented the Catalan outfit on 423 occasions in all competitions, keeping 176 clean sheets in the process.

The goalkeeper missed the opening months of this season following a back operation, though, and his starting role at Barcelona has now been taken by Joan Garcia.

How long could Ter Stegen be absent?

Ter Stegen could allegedly be missing for around three months, meaning that he may not be back on the field until the clash with Mallorca at the start of May.

Girona may be able to call upon Ter Stegen for their final five matches of the campaign, but if it is a four-month absence, the German would not play again this season, while his World Cup hopes would also be in severe doubt.