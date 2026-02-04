Barcelona injury news: Deco confirms Catalan outfit's Marc-Andre ter Stegen stance after bitter blow

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 09:16

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that the club have not recalled Marc-Andre ter Stegen from his loan spell at Girona.

The 33-year-old's desire for first-team action led to him making a loan switch to Girona during the January market, but the Germany international is now facing a lengthy period on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Ter Stegen suffered the issue during the La Liga clash with Real Oviedo on January 31, and a best-case scenario is believed to be two months out of action.

However, surgery has not been ruled out at this stage.

It was recently claimed that Barcelona had no plans to recall Ter Stegen, and Deco has confirmed that is the club's stance at this moment in time.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Ter Stegen is facing a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury

“We had the departure of Ter Stegen, who went out on loan to Girona. It was a great moment for him, and we’re disappointed about the injury he’s suffered," Deco told reporters.

”Marc’s situation hasn’t turned out as we expected due to that injury, and now we have to see how his recovery will go between Girona and the medical team.”

Ter Stegen missed the early months of the campaign as he recovered from a back operation, and Joan Garcia has now established himself as Barcelona's number one goalkeeper.

The experienced stopper has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2028, but it is expected that he will leave on a permanent basis during the summer market.

© Imago

Ter Stegen likely to complete part of recovery at Barcelona's training base

Girona's medical staff will be working closely with Ter Stegen in the coming weeks, but it is likely that he will complete part of his recovery at Barcelona's training base.

Hector Fort is on loan at Barcelona from Elche but has been working with his parent club's medical staff as he recovers from a serious shoulder injury.

Ter Stegen's situation is expected to become clearer in the coming days, and an operation could potentially end his chances of returning before the end of the campaign.