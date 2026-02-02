Barcelona make Marc-Andre ter Stegen 'decision' as goalkeeper suffers major injury blow

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 21:21

Barcelona have reportedly decided against recalling Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a loan spell at Girona despite the fact that the goalkeeper has suffered a serious hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury during Girona's La Liga clash with Real Oviedo on January 31, and there are concerns when it comes to the stopper.

Various reports in Spain have claimed that Ter Stegen could head back to Barcelona, with surgery not being ruled out at this stage of proceedings.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, despite the seriousness of the injury, Barcelona will not be recalling the Germany international from his loan spell.

The report claims that the La Liga champions will instead 'keep a close eye' on the developments, as the picture is expected to become clearer in the coming days.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Ter Stegen could potentially complete part of his recovery at Barcelona's training complex, with Hector Fort, who is on loan at Elche, working with the club's medical staff, as he attempts to overcome a shoulder injury.

A return to Barcelona at this stage would violate Spanish Football Federation rules.

“A player may only be registered with one team of a club, without the possibility of being deregistered and re-registered by the same club during the same season, except in cases of force majeure or as otherwise provided by regulations," says Article 53 of the new Competition Regulations.

Ter Stegen was deregistered by Barcelona on January 25 and then registered by Girona, so he cannot now be registered again by his parent club.

Barcelona 'not planning' Ter Stegen recall

The experienced goalkeeper is expected to be out of action for at least the next couple of months, but that is viewed as a best-case scenario.

Ter Stegen made the move to Girona in the hope of playing enough football to represent Germany at the 2026 World Cup, as he has lost his starting role at Camp Nou to Joan Garcia.

The experienced goalkeeper has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2028, but a permanent move away from Barcelona is expected to occur this summer.