Barcelona transfer news: Could Ferran Torres leave Camp Nou despite impressive form?

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that it will be "the club's decision" when asked about a possible contract renewal for Ferran Torres.

The Spain international has been in excellent form for Barcelona this season, scoring 16 goals and registering one assist in 29 appearances in all competitions.

However, there is currently uncertainty surrounding the 25-year-old's long-term future, with his contract at Camp Nou due to expire in June 2027.

Barcelona could bring in a new striker this summer to replace Robert Lewandowski, and there is believed to be serious Premier League interest in Torres.

When asked about Torres and a potential renewal, Flick said that it would be up to the club to decide the best outcome.

“We have fantastic players and the atmosphere is incredible. They’re colleagues, teammates, and friends. If we can manage it well, it will be great. I’m delighted with all the players, but this is the club’s decision,” he said.

“We have to think about the future. It’s important to keep the players and consider how they can help us going forward. That’s Deco’s job.”

Torres has scored 12 goals and registered one assist in 20 La Liga appearances this season, while he has managed 60 goals and 21 assists in 187 outings for the club in total.

The forward represented Manchester City ahead of his return to Spain with Barcelona, scoring 16 goals and registering four assists in 43 appearances for the Citizens.

Which Barcelona players are out of contract in June 2027?

Barcelona only have two players out of contract in June 2027, with Wojciech Szczesny joining Torres in that category.

Szczesny, 25, is likely to leave on a free transfer at the end of next season, but Barcelona will be reluctant to allow Torres to enter the final year of his deal.

As a result, a high-profile exit could occur during this summer's transfer window, with a return to the Premier League potentially on the cards.

Barcelona are currently preparing for Tuesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final against Albacete, who stunned Real Madrid in the last round of the competition.