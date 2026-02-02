Barcelona confirm Raphinha injury blow: How many matches will key attacker miss?

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 12:53

Barcelona have revealed that "an overload in the adductor of his right leg" will sideline key attacker Raphinha for the next one week.

The 29-year-old has again been an important player for the Catalan giants this season, featuring on 22 occasions in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists.

Raphinha was substituted at the interval of Barcelona's 3-1 win over Elche on Saturday night, and the reason for his withdrawal has now been disclosed.

"Raphinha is experiencing an overload in the adductor of his right leg. He will be sidelined as a precaution for the match against Albacete, and the recovery period will be one week," read a statement from Barcelona.

Raphinha sidelined for "one week" with adductor issue

As a result, the South American will miss Tuesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final against Albacete, in addition to the La Liga game with Mallorca on February 7.

Raphinha should be fit for the trip to Girona in Spain's top flight on February 16, though, with Barcelona having no major concerns when it comes to the issue.

Barcelona will be the heavy favourites to overcome Albacete in the Copa del Rey, but the Segunda Division outfit shocked Real Madrid in the last round of the tournament.

"We always analyse our opponents. What Albacete did against Real Madrid was very good. What matters is how we start, with the right mentality. We’ll have to change a few small things," Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told reporters on Monday.

“I was very happy with our football in Elche. But we missed many clear chances. We’re not looking for perfection, but for progress. After the Chelsea match, we’ve advanced step by step, raising our level.

Barcelona are preparing for Copa del Rey quarter-final with Albacete

"The key players are playing at a high level. They need us to believe in the team. Tomorrow, we have to have the right mentality and win our duels. That’s what I want to see.”

When asked about Raphinha's injury, Flick said: "To be honest, I’m not happy about this. He’s a very important player for us. We’ll see what he’ll have to change and what we’ll have to change.

"Now the important part of the season is starting, and we need everyone. When he can’t play, it’s not good.”

Barcelona are the most successful team in the history of the Copa del Rey, having won the competition on 32 occasions.