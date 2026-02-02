Liverpool transfer news: Harvey Elliott loan recall options 'revealed' amid Aston Villa game time boost

By Darren Plant | 02 Feb 2026 12:56

Liverpool reportedly seem unlikely to instigate any changes to Harvey Elliott's loan stint at Aston Villa.

During the summer transfer window, the Premier League champions gave the green light to the former England Under-21 star leaving on loan with the perceived likelihood of a permanent £35m transfer at the end of the season.

Instead, Villa boss Unai Emery remained unconvinced by the playmaker's suitability for his system and has largely opted against using the 22-year-old.

There has been a reluctance to move Elliott close to the 10-game mark as it would activate a financial outlay that the West Midlands outfit cannot realistically afford at this time as they bid to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

While Elliott has featured in the last two games to take his appearance-tally for the campaign to seven, it appears unlikely that his situation will improve in the short term.

What are Liverpool's Elliott loan options?

As per The Liverpool Echo, Elliott will only return to Merseyside on transfer deadline day if there is a mutual termination of his terms.

With Liverpool not possessing a recall option, they are not in a position to automatically bring Elliott back to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Villa would be obligated to pay a penalty fee if they ended the agreement before the closure of the winter transfer window.

Therefore, it would require some kind of compromise from both parties for there to be a positive resolution with regards to Elliott's playing situation.

As it stands, Elliott can only play two more times in 2025-26 if Villa are to avoid signing him on a permanent basis for one of the biggest fees in their history.

Why Liverpool, Aston Villa should renegotiate Elliott terms

At this point in time, Liverpool, Villa and Elliott all stand to lose out if the clubs do not hold discussions over his future.

Elliott has less than 18 months remaining on his contract, essentially meaning that his valuation will drop considerably if he only makes two competitive appearances until August at the earliest.

Theoretically, it would be in Liverpool's best interests to increase the threshold of games required to activate a permanent deal and lower the permanent fee.

If Villa paid an extra loan fee to compensate for such a gesture, it would surely suit everyone involved.