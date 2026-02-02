Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils failed with late 'hijack' for 20-year-old with transfer 'agreed'

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 08:11 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 08:13

Manchester United reportedly attempted to hijack Liverpool's move for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet on Sunday but were unsuccessful.

Chelsea had seemingly been in the driving seat for the 20-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, but Liverpool have allegedly moved to secure his signature.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Jacquet will head to Liverpool on Monday morning to undergo a medical, with a £60m transfer being agreed.

A switch will not take place until the end of the season, with the youngster expected to pen a contract at Anfield until June 2031, with the option of an additional year.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Man Utd failed with Jacquet 'hijack' as Liverpool near £60m deal

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Man United attempted to hijack a move on Sunday but were too late, as an agreement was already in place with Liverpool.

Arne Slot's side missed out on the signing of Marc Guehi last summer, with the England international making the move to Manchester City in January.

Ibrahima Konate is out of contract this summer, while Virgil van Dijk's performances this season have been inconsistent, so signing a long-term player in that area of the field has been viewed as a priority.

Jacquet has featured on 31 occasions for Rennes in all competitions, including 19 appearances this season, and he will finish the 2025-26 campaign at the French club.

Liverpool are expected to pay an initial £55m for the defender, with a further £5m in add-ons.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Will Man Utd make a late January signing?

Man United could still enter the market to boost their squad, with the addition of a midfielder viewed as possible, as the Red Devils lack numbers in that area of the field.

During his press conference on Friday, Carrick told reporters when questioned on the mid-season market: "I think we are just working through it, never say never. It is sometimes in our control or out of it. I am calm we have shown what we are capable of."

Man United only have Premier League football to focus on for the remainder of the season, and the club have now won their three matches under the leadership of Carrick.

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League table and will be looking for a fourth straight win when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.