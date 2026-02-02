Jeremy Jacquet update: Why Chelsea target 'changed his mind' as Liverpool transfer highlights flaw in January stategy

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Feb 2026 01:19

Jeremy Jacquet opted against joining Chelsea due to concerns about competition and playing time, the latest report has claimed.

It looked as if the Blues would be celebrating another signing, with Rennes centre-back Jacquet said to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, Premier League rivals Liverpool were reported to be in the race for the 20-year-old's signature, and a deal with Rennes is now in place.

Some fans have been left puzzled by the Reds seemingly landing the centre-back when the Blues were long seen as favourites for the defender.

Sky Sports News claim that Jacquet changed his mind about moving to Chelsea after seeing that Mamadou Sarr would be recalled from his loan at Strasbourg and that Josh Acheampong was staying this winter.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Why Jeremy Jacquet has exposed Chelsea transfer flaw

Under the direction of Todd Boehly, the Londoners have focused on bringing in talented youngsters before either developing them for the first team, or selling them for profit.

However, young talents often need stability to ensure that they reach their full potential, and the Londoners' transfer policy has created a sense of uncertainty for new arrivals.

Sarr and Acheampong will be part of a squad that already features Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah.

Levi Colwill is set to return from a knee injury at the end of the season, and with so many players at the club, it may be hard for a talent like Jacquet to establish himself as a first-team starter.

© Imago

Are Chelsea being left behind by their Premier League rivals?

While boss Liam Rosenior has won six of his seven games in charge of the club, there are concerns about the team's long-term future despite the manager's positive start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea appear happy to miss out on established stars in favour of upcoming talents, but the fact they missed out on Jacquet - one of the best young centre-backs on the market - could be a cause for concern.

If Rosenior's squad is not reinforced adequately, then it may be difficult to catch up to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City next season.