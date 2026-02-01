Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Arsenal: Jamie Gittens, Romeo Lavia latest

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Feb 2026 17:47

Chelsea will aim to overturn a one-goal deficit when they travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Tuesday.

The Blues narrowly lost 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, leaving Liam Rosenior's side with it all to play for at the Emirates.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the encounter with Arsenal.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 13 (vs. Hull City)

Tosin Adarabioyo has been ruled out since the 2-0 loss to Brentford due to a thigh issue, and he is not expected back until Chelsea's FA Cup meeting with Hull City later this month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill sustained a serious ACL injury before the start of the 2025-26 season, and the centre-back is in a race to return before the beginning of next season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 10 (vs. Leeds United)

Romeo Lavia has been out of action since November after sustaining another muscle injury, and while the midfielder is reportedly progressing in training, he is not expected back on the pitch until later this month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Liam Rosenior disclosed last week that the midfielder is not expected back until after both Adarabioyo and Lavia.

JAMIE GITTENS

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens was taken off with an injury in the first half of the win over West Ham, and the winger is a doubt for this one.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended for this game, but Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a doping ban.